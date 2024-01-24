POST-GAME: Skinner & Desharnais savour Oilers victories

EDMONTON, AB – Vinny and Skinny celebrate the winny.
The fan-favourite caption was coined by Oilers social media manager Baillie Scheetz earlier this season, but the post-victory routine shared by Stuart Skinner and Vincent Desharnais dates all the way back to their 2019-20 campaign with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder.
The goaltender from Edmonton was in his second professional season after his hometown team selected him 78th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft, looking to advance up the affiliate ranks and earn a promotion to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.
The towering defenceman from Quebec was fresh off a four-year NCAA tenure with Providence College, aspiring to make a positive start to his pro career with the organization that took a flyer on him in the seventh round of the 2016 Draft.