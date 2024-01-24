POST-GAME: Skinner & Desharnais savour Oilers victories

The two prospects developed a bond and started celebrating wins with an emphatic high-five followed by a bear hug. They carried their victory tradition with them as they advanced first to the Condors and then to the Oilers, when Desharnais earned his call-up last January to join Skinner midway through his impressive Calder-finalist rookie season.

"It started back in Wichita when we played in the ECHL," Skinner explained when asked about the celebratory ritual following Tuesday's 4-1 final over the Blue Jackets for the team's 14th straight win.

"It was just kind of a moment where him and I are very tight, obviously, because we were able to kind of move our way up from the coast to the American League to the NHL. It's just something that we love to do. We're incredible friends and we love to celebrate the wins when we can."

The duo has been celebrating a lot of them lately, so often in fact that Skinner is now the proud owner of the longest win streak by a goaltender in Oilers history with 11, surpassing Hall of Fame legend Grant Fuhr with his 27-save performance vs. Columbus.