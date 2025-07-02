TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses the signing of Mangiapane & more from Free Agency

Bowman on the Dallas Stars hiring Glen Gulutzan as their head coach and the process of rounding out the Oilers coaching staff under Kris Knoblauch for 2025-26 and beyond:

“Yeah, that’s something that we have to spend some time on now, and I haven't had the chance to focus on that.

Over the last two days, we've been giving our full attention to free agency, which was yesterday, and it was a long day to finally close the deal with Andrew. So starting today, our top priority is trying to round out our coaching staff. I've had brief conversations with Kris about that, but we're going to spend our next few days here focusing on that. So I won't have anything on that in the near future, but it's a priority now that we've gotten through the beginning of the free agency, and I think we essentially have the key components to our team, so we're going to turn our attention to the coaching.”

Bowman on how he’d characterize the goaltending market over the last week or so:

“I don't know what word you're looking for, but it's been interesting to see. There's certainly been some movement. Goaltending is a very unique situation because there are only two per team. So it's a bit of shuffling of chairs. There hasn't really been much movement on the number ones around the league. A lot of movement filling in on the number twos. So we had some conversations, but nothing really made any sense. So I think where we are now makes the most sense for us, and we continue to have conversations. But we’re doing our job and talking to teams and agents, but nothing there really made any sense for us to move forward on.”

Bowman on whether the approach is to make small changes this offseason after going to the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row:

“Well, I think we just went through that. We are going to have some new faces. I think our defence is stable. That's the one thing that I feel very good comfortable with, because we've got the same crew coming back just without Klingberg. But I like the group we have.

"The seven defencemen we have all played very well for us last year. We never really had that whole group together because we didn't add Walman, and we had some injuries. But I think starting the season without question on our defence will be an important one, because I do think your defence really drives your team. If you're struggling to defend and to move the puck out, it doesn't really matter how good your forwards are; you end up having a hard time getting much going as a team. So we do have some sorting out to do up front, that's true. But like you said, the key pieces are there, and now it's just trying to find the right combinations.

"A lot of that's going to be the coaching side and understanding how they want to run the team. There are a few different ways to run it. We've seen Nugent-Hopkins play a lot of wing. He's done great at center as well. So that's an option if we want to do that, and that gives us a different look. That gives us three of the probably best three centers in the league if we choose to do so, but he's played so well on the wing. So I think knowing that we've got those anchors in the forward group, but we do have some new faces that are coming in, and I actually think that's a good thing. I don't think that's a negative. We're not just coming back with the same exact group of players in the same blueprint. It's going to be a new team, and I think that's the one thing I talked about last year when I started, which was that there's a tendency for everyone to always look back to the previous season and try to replicate the things that went well.

"I guess I would challenge people to try to just turn the page on the last season and look forward to next year. It's going to be a different group, particularly up front, but not a completely new one. I think all the key players are back. It's really about finding the right mixture, but I think that's what makes it exciting, and I think for that reason, we're in a really good spot right now.

Bowman on the extension of Evan Bouchard and the decision to go with a four-year deal and not an eight-year one:

“That was an important signing. We haven't talked about that yet, but Bouch had a tremendous couple of seasons. He's emerged as a very important player on our team. So getting him signed was critical.

"I guess in the negotiations, an eight year term was really never in the cards. I think the agent indicated that that wasn't something they thought made sense for them. I think it's really a function of the salary cap and where that's going. We certainly know that over the next three years, it's going to increase considerably. We do know what those numbers are, and I think we don't know where it's going beyond that. But there's a projection that it could continue to rise, and I think at that point, from the players’ side, from what they've been saying, is that they weren't interested in a number for an eight-year deal that would be so high that it wouldn't really make sense for anybody. So we, you know, we certainly were hoping to do an eight year deal, but that was never really in the cards. So I think on that side, it's the deals that get made when the two sides meet at something they're both comfortable with. So they were never interested in pursuing eight years. At that point it's not like we can force them to do it. We have to try to still get a deal done, and after some back and forth, we finally got there.”