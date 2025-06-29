DRAFT: Park has special hometown moment of being drafted by Oilers with second-last pick

LOS ANGELES, CA – Just happened to be in the neighbourhood.
Near his own backyard in Hermosa Beach, CA – about eight miles (12.9 kilometres) from Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles – Aidan Park was on hand on Saturday afternoon in his hometown for the special moment of being selected by the Edmonton Oilers with the penultimate pick of the 2025 NHL Draft.
“I can't even describe it,” Park said to the media after being drafted by Edmonton. “It's surreal. You just think of everyone who helped you get to this point, and I'm incredibly grateful and lucky to have so many great people around me. It's a special moment for sure.”
Park attended Day 1 of the Draft on Friday night to support his close friend and former USHS-Prep Shattuck St. Mary's teammate Ryker Lee, who was picked 26th overall by the Nashville Predators, and didn't anticipate attending Day 2 on Saturday afternoon with the plans they had made and the expectation that his name wasn't going to be called this year – similarly to how he was passed over in the 2024 Draft on his first attempt at being picked.
When Lee had to jump on a plane to Nashville in the morning for Predators Development Camp, and considering the Draft was taking place in his hometown, the 19-year-old Park chose to return for Day 2, accompanied by some family and friends, with the hopes of hearing his name called by an NHL team.
That decision wound up producing one of this year's best moments at the Draft as things began to quiet down in the seventh round for the final few picks.