DRAFT: All content from the 2025 NHL Draft

The Edmonton Oilers will make four selections on Day 2 of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Saturday.

Edmonton owns the 83rd overall pick (third round), the 117th overall pick (fourth round), the 191st overall pick (sixth round) and the 223rd overall pick (seventh round) – their fewest selections at the Draft since 2023.

The Oilers didn't make any moves on Day 1 of the Draft on Friday after trading their 2024 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers during last year's Draft to step up and take Sam O'Reilly from the OHL's London Knights with the final pick of the First Round at 32nd overall.

Edmonton's first pick in the third round comes as compensation from the St. Louis Blues for the offer sheet signed by Dylan Holloway last summer, while the second-round pick that was part of Philip Broberg's offer sheet was sent to the Boston Bruins as part of the three-way trade involving forward Trent Frederic.

The Oilers fourth-round selection was re-acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday in exchange for Evander Kane after the pick was originally part of the deal that brought Vasily Podkolzin to Edmonton.

