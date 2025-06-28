DRAFT: All content from the 2025 NHL Draft

View all the content & commentary from the Edmonton Oilers at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles

IMG_5251-preview
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers will make four selections on Day 2 of the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Saturday.

Edmonton owns the 83rd overall pick (third round), the 117th overall pick (fourth round), the 191st overall pick (sixth round) and the 223rd overall pick (seventh round) – their fewest selections at the Draft since 2023.

The Oilers didn't make any moves on Day 1 of the Draft on Friday after trading their 2024 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers during last year's Draft to step up and take Sam O'Reilly from the OHL's London Knights with the final pick of the First Round at 32nd overall.

Edmonton's first pick in the third round comes as compensation from the St. Louis Blues for the offer sheet signed by Dylan Holloway last summer, while the second-round pick that was part of Philip Broberg's offer sheet was sent to the Boston Bruins as part of the three-way trade involving forward Trent Frederic.

The Oilers fourth-round selection was re-acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday in exchange for Evander Kane after the pick was originally part of the deal that brought Vasily Podkolzin to Edmonton.

Get all the details on Edmonton's newest prospects below and view all the written & video content from Oilers TV at the Draft in Los Angeles.

DAY 2 BREAKDOWN

ROUND 3: 83rd overall - Tommy Lafrenière - C - Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

  • With their first pick of the 2025 NHL Draft in the third round, the Oilers selected centre Tommy Lafrenière from the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL.
  • The 18-year-old centre from St-Saveur, QC stands at 5-foot-11, weighs 170 pounds and was ranked 57th on NHL Central Scouting's list for North American Skaters.
  • Lafrenière produced 56 points (24 goals) in 68 games with the Blazers during his first full WHL season, including 23 points on the power play to finish fourth in team scoring for a rebuilding Kamloops team that finished 24-29-4-1 during the 2024-25 campaign.
  • "Lafrenière wins pucks with speed, contact details, and, if all else fails, sheer effort. He never stops battling and engaging, especially on the forecheck, and racks up the retrievals. Then, he passes high and crashes the net for the rebound. There’s a lot of timing to his actions, seemingly always moving into open space just as the puck arrives. When not battling or crashing the net, Lafrenière flashes some transition and playmaking ability. -EliteProspects 2025 NHL Draft Guide

ROUND 4: 117th overall

  • More to follow.

ROUND 6: 191st overall

  • More to follow.

ROUND 7: 223rd overall

  • More to follow.

News Feed

BLOG: Frederic finds an instant fit in Edmonton

RELEASE: Oilers sign Frederic to eight-year extension

RELEASE: Oilers acquire pick from Canucks for Kane

TALKING POINTS: Bowman & Knoblauch speak during end-of-season media availability

BLOG: Oilers 'frustrated' but focused on strengthening for another shot at Stanley Cup

GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 1 (Game 6)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Skinner to start for Oilers in elimination Game 6 against Panthers

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 6)

RELEASE: McDavid & Draisaitl to compete at Winter Olympics

GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Game 5)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard getting the start in Game 5 against the Panthers

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 5)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Panthers 4 - OT (Game 4)

FEATURE: Nugent-Hopkins' never-quit attitude propels Oilers in playoffs

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 4)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 4)

RELEASE: James Barker Band to perform prior to Game 5

BLOG: Oilers to rely on resilience & maturity after Game 3 loss