TALKING POINTS: Bowman looks ahead to the start of NHL Free Agency

Bowman on his philosophy when it comes to No Movement Clauses (NMCs):

“Well, it's about balancing the ability to get a player to commit to you. I think it's a competitive environment when you get to unrestricted free agency, so I think sometimes those clauses get a lot of attention. But also, I think certainly it's easier if you don't have them. You have to have a good relationship with your player, and at the end of the day, if a player is not in a role where he really sees himself and likes it, then typically, they want to find another spot anyway. So I think having more flexibility is always better. But when you're negotiating with free agents, that's one of the points you can negotiate on. And certainly, if you're going to give it out, you hope not to give it up for the duration of the deal. Usually, if you're signing a long-term deal, the first couple of years they're going to be there. That's going to be something you're going to have to give more in the tail end. You can get a little more flexibility.

Bowman on what he liked about Trent Frederic to commit to him long term:

“I thought Freddy was really good in a lot of areas that we were looking for. I know we didn't get a chance to see everything because it took him a while to get healthy, and he was still battling to try to get back to feeling like himself. But there are a couple of factors.

Number one, his age, so he's very young. He just turned 27. As a free agent, the biggest thing about Freddy that's appealing I would say is his style of play. It’s something that's very difficult to find in the market, both in trade and in free agency. So we looked at when we decided to sign him. We really like the attributes that he has. So we did this internal exercise where we said we can try to sign him, but let's look at it the other way. Let's say we don't sign him, we don't want to, or we can't get a deal done, then who are we going to get that does what he does? With his size and his flexibility to play wing and center, he's still been able to score, even though he's got that intimidation factor. And also, the fact that he's one of those guys who gives your team some comfort knowing that nobody's going to take advantage of them.

"You can be a tough guy, but you have to have it inside you to make the other team know that you're not going to get taken advantage of. It's really more of a disposition as a player, and it's knowing that you're going to let them know that they can't do what they want to do because they're going to have to go through you. He just has that natural ability. Nobody needs to whisper in his ear and tell him to make sure guys don't take advantage of. That's what makes him who he is. It’s really hard to find those guys. So, when you get a chance to spend some time with him and realize how popular he was with our group and how much he really wants to be here in Edmonton for a long time, it makes us feel really good about what he can do. I think his best years are ahead of him here. He's coming into the prime of his career.

"Obviously, he'll be fully healthy for Training Camp. I talked to Kris, and even Freddy said he likes to play center, so I think we'll try him there for a bit. I don't know if he'll play there exclusively, but just having that option for him to play there. He actually likes right wing a little bit more than left wing or center, so I think we have the ability to move him up the lineup on the right side or left side. I guess I keep coming back to if we decided to pass on him, there's no one else around that's available right now. Teams that have guys that are similar, they're just not available for trade, so I think that's a big part of why we wanted him to be here.

Bowman on what went into the decision to trade Evander Kane to Vancouver, who has physical attributes like Frederic:

“You’re right. Evander's been that player really his whole career. I think the biggest difference there is just the age. Evander is older, but he played very admirably in the playoffs. I’ve got to give him a lot of credit. I enjoyed getting to know him. He's a competitive guy, and I think really it just came down to cap flexibility more than anything. Just the fact that Frederic was quite a bit younger gives this more of a longer runway. But I think that element was something that was important in the playoffs for us to get us where we did, and we think it's important going forward.”

Bowman on how compromised Mattias Ekholm was during the 2025 playoffs because of injury:

“He was totally healthy by the time he came back. I think the biggest thing was that he missed a lot of time. If anything, it was hard for him to jump into basically the highest level. You're jumping into the Stanley Cup Final when you haven't played in a couple of months. So I thought he did his best. He was healthy, but if anything, he just wasn't really as crisp or as sharp because he hadn't played a lot, and everyone else had been playing every other day for two months.”

Bowman on his confidence in the Oilers blueline moving forward:

“I thought our defence played great in the playoffs. I really was excited about that group. I think even if you look into up until the playoffs, Emberson had a really good season and really established himself as an NHL player, and I expect him to build on that. I think we had a good meeting with Ty at the end of the year, and I think he feels more confident now than he did walking in last year. He knows he's an NHL player and certainly wants to be a playoff player, too, but I think he's ready to take that step. So I think we're going to see a progression from him. He's still not even 25 yet. He's got more to his game, and I think Walman made a real big difference to us. I think we all saw Kulak take a step forward. I thought he played really well for us all year long, so I think our defence had a great season and I expect them to be a strength of our team next year.

Bowman on his interest in extending defenceman like Kulak, Walman and Ekholm:

“We're probably going to get to those types of conversations this summer after we get through the next couple of weeks. But I'm happy with all three of them. I think they all showed value to us, in particular Kulak and Walman being able to play both sides, which is nice. You don't know how your D is going to look down the road, so that flexibility is good. And Ekholm's been a rock here for a long time. I think up until he got hurt, he was probably our best defenceman, so all three of those guys would be great. We'll get to that a bit later, though.”