RELEASE: Oilers invite 27 players to Development Camp

Fans encouraged to attend three-on-three tournament Thursday at the Downtown Community Arena

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – Fresh off adding five new prospects via the NHL Draft over the weekend, the Oilers will host their annual Development Camp this week with 27 players in attendance.

First-round draft picks Matt Savoie (9th overall, 2022) and Sam O'Reilly (32nd overall, 2024) headline the forward group, while second-round pick Beau Akey (56th overall, 2023) leads the defencemen.

The full 2025 draft class will be in attendance, including forwards Tommy Lafreniere, David Lewandowski and Aidan Park, defenceman Asher Barnett, and goaltender Daniel Salonen.

Recent free-agent signings Quinn Hutson, Viljami Marjala and Josh Samanski are also among the forwards attending Development Camp, as well as Damien Carfagna on defence.

Samuel Jonsson, drafted 158th overall in 2022, will also be in Edmonton this week after signing his entry-level contract in April following a 2024-25 season that saw him selected as Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan Goalie of the Year with a 17-6-0 record, 1.88 GAA, .922 SV% & six shutouts.

Development Camp started Monday with medicals and fitness testing, continues with on-ice sessions and team-building activities on Tuesday and Wednesday, concludes Thursday with a three-on-three tournament starting at 2pm in the Downtown Community Arena with fans encouraged to attend free of charge.

