BLOG: Frederic finds an instant fit in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB – Nobody knows hockey like Oil Country, and forward Trent Frederic discovered that reality very quickly upon his arrival in Edmonton from Boston at the NHL Trade Deadline – fast enough to know that Edmonton was the place he wanted to lock in long term for the next eight seasons.
The 27-year-old hasn’t been here for very long, but after signing an eight-year, $30.8 million ($3.85 million AAV) extension on Friday afternoon to remain in Edmonton for the forseeable future, he’s now poised to spend the bulk of his NHL career with the Oilers following what was an impactful first impression.
“My number one thing in life right now is playing hockey, and that's what I love to do,” Frederic said via video call after signing his extension on Friday. “I’m fortunate enough that I get to do it for a living and play in front of all the Edmonton fans at Rogers Place and see the buzz around the city."
“It's a hockey heaven. It's everything you can dream of as a hockey player, and I believe that we're going to have a great team. I'm going to get more experience and get a chance to win it all. Playing here, it's incredible when the doors open and you walk out. It's a very cool feeling."
Despite such a short exposure to playing with the Oilers this past season, having been acquired at the Trade Deadline from the Bruins in March and being limited to only one regular-season game and all 22 playoff contests because of an ankle injury, the experience was more than enough for Frederic to know he didn’t want to play anywhere else.
Putting pen to paper an eight-year deal, Frederic expects to have eight more solid cracks at winning the Stanley Cup in an Oilers uniform after getting the opportunity this past April, May and June to experience playoff hockey in Edmonton, contributing to the first of what he hopes to be many more Cup runs beside guys like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.