POST-GAME: McDavid marks milestone with marquee performance

LOS ANGELES, CA – Why should game 600 be any different for Connor McDavid?

The Oilers captain marked the career milestone with a quintessential performance Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings, scoring the team's first goal, setting up the equalizer and adding a shootout tally to lead Edmonton to a 3-2 comeback victory – their fourth win in a row in the first meeting between the Pacific Division rivals since their first-round playoff matchup.

Faced with a 2-0 deficit after the opening period that also saw them get outshot 11-2, the Oilers battled back to tie it up in the middle frame, with McDavid leading the charge just as he did countless times during his previous 599 appearances.

The reigning league MVP got the Oilers on the board on the power play 5:35 into the second period, sneaking a shot from the extended goal line off goaltender Cam Talbot's shoulder then mask and under the crossbar for his 13th of the season.