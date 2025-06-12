PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 4)

Stecher will see his first action since Game 4 of the Western Conference Final vs. Dallas on May 27. The 31-year-old blueliner has suited up for six games in the playoffs thus far, averaging 15:57 TOI with a +3 rating, with the Oilers winning five of those six matchups.

"Excited, obviously," he said with a big smile following Thursday's morning skate in Fort Lauderdale. "First game for me in the Final and a big opportunity for our group."

Stecher is an impressive +16 in 27 career post-season appearances with the Vancouver Canucks in 2020, Los Angeles Kings in 2022 and Edmonton this year. He played 66 games during the regular season with three goals and four assists.

"I've done it all year, and obviously everything's a little bit magnified, but at the end of the day, it's just another game," he said of going in and out of the lineup. "I know what makes me a successful player. I know what adds to our group. And now it's my responsibility to go out there and do that."

Stuart Skinner will get the start between the pipes for the Oilers on Thursday and said he's looking forward to working alongside Stecher once again in the defensive zone.

"The guy just battles," the goaltender said. "He does everything he possibly can to give us a chance to win. He's just such a team guy, like he'll literally do anything. He hasn't played for a few games and he's totally fine with that. He's just like, yeah, I'm ready when you guys put me back in. And that's the type of guy Stetchy is. I've got nothing but confidence in him."