PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 4)

Stecher & Skinner set to make Stanley Cup Final debuts as Edmonton deploys a pair of lineup changes

GettyImages-2218497808
By Ryan Frankson
EdmontonOilers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A pair of Oilers are expected to make their Stanley Cup Final debuts on Thursday as Jeff Skinner and Troy Stecher will draw into Edmonton's lineup for Game 4 in Florida.

Skinner is projected to replace Viktor Arvidsson up front and play on a line with Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic, while Stecher will draw in for John Klingberg on the back end on a pairing with Darnell Nurse.

"We have a lot of good players that have been in and out of the lineup, and some players haven't seen any game action so far in this series, so we felt that we could use the change, have those guys come in and give us a boost," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of the lineup tweaks.

"We've seen it throughout the playoffs where we've made alterations to our lineup and it's benefited us. And it's been difficult to take those guys out because it's not that they've been playing poorly, it's just we feel that we've got something with guys who have been out, so we're making some adjustments."

Kris talks to the media ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

Stecher will see his first action since Game 4 of the Western Conference Final vs. Dallas on May 27. The 31-year-old blueliner has suited up for six games in the playoffs thus far, averaging 15:57 TOI with a +3 rating, with the Oilers winning five of those six matchups.

"Excited, obviously," he said with a big smile following Thursday's morning skate in Fort Lauderdale. "First game for me in the Final and a big opportunity for our group."

Stecher is an impressive +16 in 27 career post-season appearances with the Vancouver Canucks in 2020, Los Angeles Kings in 2022 and Edmonton this year. He played 66 games during the regular season with three goals and four assists.

"I've done it all year, and obviously everything's a little bit magnified, but at the end of the day, it's just another game," he said of going in and out of the lineup. "I know what makes me a successful player. I know what adds to our group. And now it's my responsibility to go out there and do that."

Stuart Skinner will get the start between the pipes for the Oilers on Thursday and said he's looking forward to working alongside Stecher once again in the defensive zone.

"The guy just battles," the goaltender said. "He does everything he possibly can to give us a chance to win. He's just such a team guy, like he'll literally do anything. He hasn't played for a few games and he's totally fine with that. He's just like, yeah, I'm ready when you guys put me back in. And that's the type of guy Stetchy is. I've got nothing but confidence in him."

Troy talks with the media as he draws into the lineup for Game 4

The team's other Skinner has only played two games so far in the playoffs, recording an assist in Game 1 against the Kings and scoring in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final more than a month later as Edmonton eliminated the Stars.

"He's been a true professional, and when we needed him, he's been ready to play," Knoblauch said of the 33-year-old. "He stepped in, played a really good game in Dallas – scored a goal, in fact – and he's been prepared through it all. It can be a long time off between games not playing, and he's worked hard in all his skates knowing that there's going to be injuries or there's going to be a lineup change."

In addition to Stecher and Skinner replacing Klingberg and Arvidsson, Connor Brown took morning skate on a line with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, with Corey Perry dropping down to play with Mattias Janmark and Vasily Podkolzin.

"A guy that's playing really well, skates well, good with the puck," McDavid said of his namesake and former OHL teammate with the Erie Otters. "Confident guy that can kind of play up and down your lineup, so I'm looking forward to that."

Nugent-Hopkins, meanwhile, confirmed he's good to go for Thursday after Knoblauch said Wednesday the longest-tenured Oiler would potentially be a game-time decision for the second time this week.

Ryan talks to the media ahead of Stanley Cup Final Game 4

Here is the projected lineup for Game 4 based on Thursday's skate:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Brown
Kane - Draisaitl - Kapanen
Skinner - Henrique - Frederic
Podkolzin - Janmark - Perry

Kulak - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Ekholm - Walman

Skinner
Pickard

