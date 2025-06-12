PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 4)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A pair of Oilers are expected to make their Stanley Cup Final debuts on Thursday as Jeff Skinner and Troy Stecher will draw into Edmonton's lineup for Game 4 in Florida.
Skinner is projected to replace Viktor Arvidsson up front and play on a line with Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic, while Stecher will draw in for John Klingberg on the back end on a pairing with Darnell Nurse.
"We have a lot of good players that have been in and out of the lineup, and some players haven't seen any game action so far in this series, so we felt that we could use the change, have those guys come in and give us a boost," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of the lineup tweaks.
"We've seen it throughout the playoffs where we've made alterations to our lineup and it's benefited us. And it's been difficult to take those guys out because it's not that they've been playing poorly, it's just we feel that we've got something with guys who have been out, so we're making some adjustments."