PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard getting the start in Game 5 against the Panthers

EDMONTON, AB – After taking over the crease in relief on Thursday to make 22 saves in Edmonton's 5-4 overtime victory over Florida, goaltender Calvin Pickard will tend the twine for the Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers on Saturday at Rogers Place with the series tied at 2-2.
"It's exciting. A good opportunity for me," Pickard said. "It feels like another game for me. Obviously, getting the time in the last game, not having much time to think about it and not having much room for error, our team really battled back, and getting a win gives you some confidence."
"The building is going to be electric tonight. It's definitely going to be an exciting day."
Pickard came in to replace Stuart Skinner with the Oilers trailing 3-0 to begin the second period of Game 4 on Thursday against the Panthers, and the 33-year-old's takeover wound up sparking his team's comeback victory, making a handful of excellent saves that included his breakaway save on Anton Lundell in the second period and a game-defining stop on centre Sam Bennett in overtime before Leon Draisaitl's fourth OT goal clinched Edmonton the 5-4 victory.
"We have extreme confidence in him, and he saved my butt once there," said defenceman Jake Walman, who committed the turnover that led to Lundell's breakaway chance. "So I'm proud of him for that, and he made some huge saves. We wouldn't have won that game without him, for sure. It's huge. That was a huge swing game there. It's either 3-2 or 2-2, so we like our chances. We're at home now and we gotta get off to a better start than last time."