PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard getting the start in Game 5 against the Panthers

The Oilers would've likely been facing a 3-1 deficit in the Final heading into tonight's Game 5 if it weren't for the netminder, who's an incredible 7-0 with a 2.69 GAA and .896 SV% in nine games played this postseason after he made 23 saves to help his side even the series going back to Oil Country.

After Pickard earned the result on Thursday by making several huge saves, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that was one of the main factors in giving him the start tonight over Skinner, who was pulled after the first period in Game 4 despite playing solid with three goals allowed on 17 shots in an attempt by the Oilers bench boss to spark an Oilers comeback.

"It wasn't an easy call because we've got two good goaltenders," Knoblauch said. 'Stu has come in and played some really big games, especially later in the series. But I think the deciding factor for us was that Picks won the previous game and made a lot of big saves. That was probably the deciding factor in one, why we won, but also how well he played to get the net again."

For Pickard, tonight feels like just another start for him after he's gone about his business throughout the regular season and playoffs to prepare himself for whenever he's called upon, having gone on long spells without seeing game action while also owning the crease for extended stretches.

The Oilers netminder came in for Skinner after the first two games of the First Round against Los Angeles and dominated to the tune of six straight victories, only to suffer a lower-body injury in Game 2 of the Second Round against Vegas that led to Skinner retaking the crease and making the next 12 starts.

Speaking at the podium pre-game on Saturday beside forward Evander Kane, Pickard said his routine doesn't change whether it's Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final or a regular season game in the middle of the year in January, which is something he's developed over his long and difficult career journey.

"There have been a lot of stops along the way," he said. "I guess you could look at tonight as the biggest game of my life, but the last game is the biggest game of my life until the next one. So it's rinse and repeat for me. It's been a great journey. I've been to a lot of good places. I'm grateful that I had the chance to come to Edmonton a couple of years ago, and this is what it's all about. I'm definitely excited.