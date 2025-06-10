GAME RECAP: Panthers 6, Oilers 1 (Game 3)

SUNRISE, FL – After two tightly-contested matchups that both required overtime and were split by the two teams, the Stanley Cup Final was bound to swing in one side's favour eventually.

Unfortunately for the Oilers, it wasn't for them in Game 3 on Monday as the Florida Panthers flexed their defending champion muscles to the tune of a 6-1 victory at Amerant Bank Arena.

Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe each scored a goal and added an assist while Sergei Bobrovsky stopped all but one of the 33 Edmonton shots he faced in the victory, with Corey Perry scoring the lone Oilers goal.

The Blue & Orange will have a chance to regroup and turn the series into a best-of-three affair heading back to Oil Country with Game 4 going Thursday in Sunrise.