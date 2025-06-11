RELEASE: James Barker Band to perform prior to Game 5

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment and Rogers announced today that Juno Award and seven-time CCMA Award winners James Barker Band will be headlining the Rogers Festival at the Final prior to Game 5 with a free performance in ICE District to celebrate the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

James Barker Band will perform for fans before Game 5 on Saturday, June 14. The performance will begin at 4:00 PM MT in Play Alberta Fan Park outside Rogers Place before the 6:00 PM MT game time.

The concert will be free of charge and open to fans of all ages, with Play Alberta Fan Park gates opening at 3:00 PM MT. No ticket will be required to view the performance as fans can simply scan their LOILTY Rewards membership QR code for entry.

Portions of the performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcasts, which begin at 5:30 PM MT / 7:30 PM ET on Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ and CBC.

As a proud partner of the Edmonton Oilers, Rogers presents the Rogers Festival at the Final at ICE District. A special concert viewing area will be reserved for Rogers customers through Rogers Beyond the Seat, a national program that delivers premier sports and entertainment experiences to customers across the country.