PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 6)

The starts haven't been a strength of the Oilers this series after being outscored 7-0 by the Panthers in the first period over the last three games and 11-4 as a whole for the opening 20 minutes. Penalties have also played a factor in their first-period struggles, as they have been guilty of 16 minor penalties across all five games so far – 11 of those being taken in the last four games.

Improving in those areas will be key to the Oilers forcing a Game 7 on Friday night so they're able to establish their offensive game more effectively, instead of having to spend long stretches of games trying to defend on the penalty kill, which has been outplayed this series by Florida's power play that's 5-for-15 over their last three home games at Amerant Bank Arena.

"Three of those four games, penalties last game wasn't an issue, but a lot of that outscoring is from their power play," Knoblauch said. "So I think it's important for us one, not to give them those opportunities on the power play, but also, just taking away our flow and our attack if we are in the box. I think that's the most important thing.

"Last game, I thought we started off very well, and as soon as that first goal went in, we made a mistake, they scored on it and then set us back a little bit. So I think we were prepared to play. I thought we came out well, but I think the most important thing is staying out of the penalty box."

The Oilers' power play will also need to bring its best game after going 0-for-3 in Game 6, ending a streak of nine consecutive games with a goal. Edmonton has notched at least one goal with the man advantage in each of their last five road games, and they'll need to capitalize on their chances on Tuesday.

Perry and McDavid both believe it's coming for their team on the power play in hopes that it can generate more momentum for the remainder of the series.

"I don't think it's far off at all," Perry said. "You look at last game, there was a rebound off me and a post. There are a few things that if they go the other way, it's in the back of the net. We've always said that the power play has to bring momentum for the rest of the team, and I think we've done that. We've had the momentum, had the puck, and had a lot of our own time to make some good plays. We just gotta be able to capitalize.

"I would say for four games, it's been good," McDavid added. "Obviously not our best the other night, and it needs to be a factor. It needs to at least build momentum no matter what."