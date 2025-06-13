GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Panthers 4 - OT (Game 4)

SUNRISE, FL – The Stanley Cup Final is now a best-of-three heading back to Oil Country.

For the second time in four games, Leon Draisaitl was the overtime hero as he scored at the 11:18 mark of the first sudden-death frame to give the Oilers a miraculous 5-4 victory and even up the championship series at two games apiece with Game 5 slated for Saturday at Rogers Place.

The Oilers found themselves in a 3-0 hole after the first period of Thursday's Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena and proceded to rattle off four straight goals to take a 4-3 lead, only to surrender the equalizer with 19.5 seconds left in regulation and win it in overtime on Draisaitl's 11th goal of the playoffs.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, Vasily Podkolzin and Jake Walman scored Edmonton's first four goals while Calvin Pickard made 22 saves in a 51-minute relief appearance to power the Oilers to the miraculous comeback victory.

"Unbelievable to come into a game like that and make clutch saves," Nugent-Hopkins said of Pickard tagging in for Stuart Skinner after the first period with the Oilers trailing 3-0.