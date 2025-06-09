PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 3)

SUNRISE, FL – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is officially a game-time decision for the Oilers on Monday as they head into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers.

With the series tied 1-1 as the matchup shifts to South Florida, Edmonton is preparing for two scenarios with their forward group for tonight at Amerant Bank Arena.

If Nugent-Hopkins is able to suit up, the team is expected to deploy the same lineup from the first two games of the series. But if the longest-tenured Oiler's undisclosed ailment prevents him from playing, fellow veteran forward Jeff Skinner will make his Stanley Cup Final debut, likely on the left wing with Connor McDavid and Corey Perry.

"He'll take warmup and we'll decide from there," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said following Monday's optional morning skate that did feature Nugent-Hopkins as one of the participants.