PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 3)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will be a game-time decision with Jeff Skinner prepared to play if needed

By Ryan Frankson
EdmontonOilers.com

SUNRISE, FL – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is officially a game-time decision for the Oilers on Monday as they head into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Panthers.

With the series tied 1-1 as the matchup shifts to South Florida, Edmonton is preparing for two scenarios with their forward group for tonight at Amerant Bank Arena.

If Nugent-Hopkins is able to suit up, the team is expected to deploy the same lineup from the first two games of the series. But if the longest-tenured Oiler's undisclosed ailment prevents him from playing, fellow veteran forward Jeff Skinner will make his Stanley Cup Final debut, likely on the left wing with Connor McDavid and Corey Perry.

"He'll take warmup and we'll decide from there," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said following Monday's optional morning skate that did feature Nugent-Hopkins as one of the participants.

Kris updates the media from the podium at Amerant Bank Arena

Skinner has played twice for the Oilers in the 2025 playoffs, recording an assist in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Kings and scoring in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final more than a month later as Edmonton eliminated the Dallas Stars.

"He's been a true professional, and when we needed him, he's been ready to play," Knoblauch said of the 33-year-old. "He stepped in, played a really good game in Dallas – scored a goal, in fact – and he's been prepared through it all. It can be a long time off between games not playing, and he's worked hard in all his skates knowing that there's going to be injuries or there's going to be a lineup change or something... if he is playing tonight, I have confidence that he'll give us a good game."

Skinner, who is getting his first playoff experience in his 15th NHL season, said he and the other reserve players take a lot of pride in keeping themselves ready for game action.

"It's just part of being a team," he said. "You've got to have guys that are ready to step in when there's an opportunity. Everyone's out there working on keeping each other ready, keeping each other fresh and keeping each other positive."

Jeff speaks about potentially suiting up in Game 3 tonight

Here is the projected lineup for Game 3 based on Sunday's practice:

Nugent-Hopkins (Skinner) - McDavid - Perry
Kane - Draisaitl - Kapanen
Frederic - Henrique - Brown
Podkolzin - Janmark - Arvidsson

Nurse - Bouchard
Ekholm - Klingberg
Kulak - Walman

Skinner
Pickard

