TALKING POINTS: Bowman & Knoblauch speak during end-of-season media availability

Bowman on retooling the Oilers in the offseason for another deep run:

“I've always thought that win or lose, it's good to have some new players in your group. Because the players who weren't here with this group this season, they have a hunger to try to experience what it was like to get all the way to the Final. Unless they were on the Florida Panthers, they didn't go through that this year, so they didn't have the opportunity to experience what a run felt like. I think some newness is always good.

“We're going to have some changes. We're not going to bring the same group back. How many is tough to say right now. That's where the work begins, really. Yesterday, when we met with all of our players, I also had several conversations with other GMs. I've had some again this morning already. So that work will play out over the next 10 days to find out what other teams are looking to do and what players we want to change out.

“Looking at our team, the area with probably the least amount of change will be the defence. I think we have some players under contract who played very well. I really liked the way our defence played this season. I think they did a good job. They grew as the season went on. I thought they were really important to where we were getting to the Final, so I think probably won't be big changes there. I think up front, we need some different players, and we're going to look at everything because I think now is the time when you have to look at your forwards, your D and your goalies and see how we can get better. Sometimes, it's just an incremental difference where I wouldn't expect wholesale changes. We're not going to have nine or 10 new players, but I do think we are going to have some changes. We'll have to look at probably more likely the forwards and the goalies as the ones we’re going to evaluate the deepest.”

Knoblauch on making changes after experiencing success in his first two years:

“There are a lot of things that we want to address over the summer going into the next regular season, and special teams would be one of them. The penalty kill obviously was not nearly at that level. It was the previous year, and a lot of it had to do with some fortunate events and just luck being part of that. But there's a lot of player personnel on our penalty kill from the previous year to this year, and we had so much success that last year or two years ago that it'd be ridiculous to change it, no matter how many players were missing. We just felt that we were dialled in, and then through the year, we felt that it wasn't running as well because we had some players who weren't as good as the year before. So that's one area that we're looking at adjusting and how we're going to do it.

“We won't make any decisions today. We're certainly going to see what our roster is going to look like next year and what type of players would be on the penalty kill. There are other things that we want to look at system-wise, whether it's what we do in our neutral zone or our defensive zone coverage. I think there are always things that you can get a little bit better at. Obviously, we're very happy with the success that we've had, so we're not going to be changing a lot, but I think there are things that we can improve on a little bit.

Bowman on improving the roster and continuing to foster that winning environment:

“I think the goal is always to find a way to improve your team and sustain the good aspects of this past season. So I think we’ve got a lot of players who are in the prime of their careers. I think that bodes well for us. The guys who drove the ship for us this year, they're all going to be part of this going forward, so I think adding to it is something we want to do, and that's what we're going to spend our time on.

"I think if you look at our group and the group that's been here the last couple of years as a reference, we've had a lot of wins the last couple of seasons with this group. So there are a lot of things to be excited about. With the exception of maybe one or two individuals, everyone is in their prime, not in their late 30s. I mean, Corey Perry is the oldest guy. He had a fantastic season. But other than Corey, we don't have a team that can't be just as good in the next few years. So I think that bodes well for us. Adding to it is also important. We also want to bring some youth into our team. I think that will be something we want to do.

"I think there's a benefit in the youthful enthusiasm, having a couple of younger players. You don't want to have a young player just because he's young. But I think having some guys who can show a progression to their game over a season [is important]. They start at one level in October. By the time you get to March and April, their game has really improved. That's how you can show your team is getting better in the season, if you have a couple of players like that. Because usually the veteran players kind of maintain their level, but the older players, they're trying to maintain it. They don't want it to drop. But I think if we have a little bit of youth, that's important. So we're going to do our best to give opportunities to players, but given where we are, it's not like we're going to put a bunch of inexperienced guys in the lineup, because our objective is to win next year. We're not trying to take a different route. We want to be playing in the final next year.