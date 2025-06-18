GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 1 (Game 6)

FIRST PERIOD

You can't allow these Panthers any opportunity to pounce, because they've proven with their championship quality that they can punish you.

Despite the Oilers starting strongly for the second straight game with lots of pressure in the opening minutes, where Corey Perry sparked his group early with a hard hit delivered on Brad Marchand near the penalty box, Edmonton's difficulties in the first period of this series continued when they committed their first of two turnovers in the opening frame that led directly to Panthers' goals.

The Blue & Orange had been outscored by the Panthers 7-0 in the first period over the past three games coming into Tuesday's elimination Game 6 and were behind again 1-0 at 15:24 of the first period when a misplayed pass from Mattias Ekholm to Evan Bouchard resulted in his partner coughing it up to Sam Reinhart, who evaded the clearance attempt of Ekholm with his dangle before moving it to his forehand and chopping it past Stuart Skinner for the early lead.

Reinhart notched the game-winning goal in the second period of last year's deciding Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between these two sides, and his fantastic individual effort in the first five minutes of Game 6 lifted the Panthers into a first-period advantage for the sixth time in this series.

Skinner had to reset to make an important stop on Jonah Gadjovich quickly after the Panthers went ahead, before a pair of penalties to Evander Kane and Matthew Tkachuk created a four-on-four that the Oilers looked to exploit with extra ice available for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Bouchard blasted a dangerous shot from the point on target during the four-on-four that Bobrovsky kicked away with the right pad before he parried away another good look from Brett Kulak in the slot to help the Panthers escape the situation with their lead intact.

Eventually, they doubled their lead.

In the final minute of the period, the Panthers made it 2-0 on another turnover from the Oilers, having a Bouchard zone entry picked off by Anton Lundell to create a quick counter-attack where Matthew Tkachuk took a pass from Anton Lundell as the rid man coming over the blueline before beating Skinner through a screen despite the netminder getting a piece of his shot with the glove.

Edmonton was outscored 9-0 by the Panthers in the first period over the final four games of the Final after trailing by a pair through 20 minutes on Tuesday.