GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 1 (Game 6)

SUNRISE, FL – The Florida Panthers are back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.
After last season's rally from a 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final ended in Game 7 heartbreak for the Edmonton Oilers, their 2025 rematch against the defending champions ultimately ended in similar fashion on Tuesday night with a 5-1 defeat in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena, falling 4-2 in the series.
Forward Sam Reinhart scored four goals for the Panthers in their opportunity to lift the Stanley Cup on home ice for the second straight year, becoming the first player since Maurice 'Rocket' Richard for the Montreal Canadiens in 1952 to score four goals in a Stanley Cup Final match.
Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was excellent to backstop the Panthers to another championship with 24 clutch saves, giving up his only goal to winger Vasily Podkolzin when Florida was leading 5-0 with 4:42 remaining in the third period. Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner stopped 20 of 23 shots in the defeat.
Panthers centre Sam Bennett was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner with a league-leading 15 goals in the playoffs for Florida.
After coming so close to accomplishing their ultimate goal and suffering heartbreak for the second straight year, it's hard to begin thinking about next season right now if you're the Oilers, but they'll look to regroup and restrengthen in the summer before trying to do it all over again in the 2025-26 NHL season.
We thank you for everything this season, Oil Country.
We'll be back soon.