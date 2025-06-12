FEATURE: Nugent-Hopkins' never-quit attitude propels Oilers in playoffs

EDMONTON, AB – It's game day. The air inside the arena hums with that particular Stanley Cup Final electricity – a frantic, joyous, terrified energy. And there, just outside the Edmonton Oilers dressing room, stands Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Between sniffles – an earned byproduct of a rigorous 20-minute morning skate – he is, as always, patient. One by one, his teammates slip past, disappearing into the sanctuary of their room. Their space. Their war room. A place to find a little peace before the storm.

He watches them go, and you can see it, clear as day on his face: he'd rather be in there, soaking in the chirps and the nervous energy, than standing here in full gear, hockey's tools of the trade, feeling a little like tools of torture, waiting for a reporter to fumble with an iPhone. Because, really, surgeons don't give quotes seconds before scrubbing in. Airline pilots, we certainly hope, don't read text messages just before the wheels touch down.

So why should a guy with the weight of a city on his shoulder pads, a little over seven hours before puck drop in the Stanley Cup Final, have to wait for Voice Memos to engage? But he waits. Because waiting, you see, is something Nugent-Hopkins hasn't only accepted during his 14 years as an Oiler. He has embraced it. And now, with all the marbles on the table, the fella they call Nuge is at the absolute top of his game.

Later that night, he played 31 shifts, good for 25:45 of lung-burning ice time in Game 2 vs. Florida.

When you ask him about the guys on the team experiencing this wild, nerve-wracking ride for the first time, he almost chuckles. "Definitely wanna enjoy your teammates. You're going through it with your teammates and they get pretty, pretty antsy," he says, a small smile forming. "So it's a lot of fun to to see them experience it too."