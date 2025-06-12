PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 4)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Plenty of time to recalibrate.

After a two-day break in the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonton Oilers have had the opportunity to refocus and reset following their tough 6-1 defeat to the Florida Panthers on Monday as they look ahead to their chance on Thursday to even the series at two games apiece in Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Coming off their worst performance of the playoffs, the Oilers are staying composed and only making a few minor adjustments to their game in hopes of putting in a better effort on Thursday to turn this series into a best-of-three going back to Oil Country with home-ice advantage back on their side.

"As boring and cliché as it sounds, it's one game at a time," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said on Wednesday. "And I think we will make some adjustments. Our mentality changes just a little bit with how the game went prior. Whether it's a win or a loss or what we're expecting from the other team, that'll change our preparation, but it's not really ground-shattering. They're not huge adjustments.

"I think our guys have responded well, and we haven't changed things dramatically in the past. I think we'll be staying as standard as possible."

The Oilers have now trailed for a total of 126:12 through the first three contests of the Stanley Cup Final after trailing for just 14:02 against the Stars in the previous round, having taken steps over the last few days to improve in all aspects of their game that were lacking in their lopsided defeat on Monday.

"I think it starts almost immediately after the game," Knoblauch said of his team's work to shake off bad losses. "The players are always looking for answers about why things happened the way they did and what adjustments we can make. Players today are always seeking answers, and we're trying to determine what the most effective message is to convey to them.

"We're in the Stanley Cup Final. It's a little bit different than if it were a dog day game in December or January, where it's midseason and it's tough to get going when you're on the road. Motivation isn't quite at the same level.

"The most important thing is having focus and direction for the players to go out and play at their best."