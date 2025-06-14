PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 5)

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch made the difficult decision to lift Stuart Skinner for Calvin Pickard to begin the second period despite him not being at fault for their position after 20 minutes, electing to inject Pickard who was 6-0 in these playoffs before his injury in the Second Round to try and spark the group.

"It was unfortunate for Stu to be pulled there," Knoblauch said. "Our team was flat. We didn't give him any opportunities. We had three penalties in the first period, two high sticks, and we needed to change things up, and the change was great. The way Picks played, he made some really big saves. I don't think there were many shots in the second period, but there were a couple of really good quality ones that he came up with."

During the intermission, it was the 40-year-old Corey Perry – a veteran of seven trips to the Stanley Cup Final and five in the past six seasons – who rallied his teammates in the dressing room by reminding them of the moment they find themselves in and what it was going to take to respond in the next period.

"It was just a bit of a wake-up," Nugent-Hopkins said. "Look where we are and the position we're in. Obviously, that's a guy that everybody in that room respects so much. He's been through it all, and so when he speaks up like that, it means a lot. I thought we did a good job responding."

"He's been in the league for over 20 years, so he's been through everything, and nothing can faze him. That's kind of rubbing off on us."