PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 5)

But in a series as dramatic as this one, it was only fitting that Sam Reinhart scored the second-lastest tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history, converting at six-on-five off an in-tight passing play with Tkachuk with 19.5 seconds left in regulation, just one second shy of Corey Perry's record in Game 1 of the series.
Having come back before Florida's late equalizer, the Oilers showed that same resilience as they prepared for their third trip to overtime of the Cup Final.
"It's the same mentality as when we were down 3-0," Nugent-Hopkins said. "We're just going to put our heads down, keep going and keep chugging along here. We're just not going to quit on each other."
Pickard, who's been terrific for the Oilers in these playoffs with a 6-0 record prior to his injury in Game 2 of the Second Round, made a game-defining save on Sam Bennett in overtime to get enough of his glove to his dangerous chance to send it redirecting off the crossbar.
The netminder's critical save on Bennett was vital setting up what was to come, but Pickard still felt sympathy for his counterpart in Skinner after he'd played a solid opening period but was taken out after allowing three goals on 17 shots, becoming the victim of a move by Knoblauch to try and spark his group.
"Obviously, when I got hurt, it was frustrating. Things were going pretty well, and then Skins hopped in there and played great," Pickard said. "I felt for him. He came ready to play and made some big saves early. We just didn't have it as a team early, and I think Knobber just wanted to switch it up. If he were playing behind our team in the second, third and overtime, he would have done what I did, too."
Pickard sat at the podium post-game on Thursday alongside Leon Draisaitl, who ended Game 4 at 11:18 of overtime with his record fourth OT goal in a single playoff after poking at the puck on a quick rush and having it go off Niko MIkkola's foot and five-hole under Bobrosky to seal the 5-4 victory.
"He's as clutch as it gets," Pickard said of Draisaitl. "Obviously, it was a game of bounces. They got one at the end of the end of the third there, and we got the last one. But he's been playing great, always scores big goals at big times, and we're going home with momentum."