BLOG: Oilers to rely on resilience & maturity after Game 3 loss

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – This is when having a veteran-laden team comes in clutch.
Yes, the Oilers were dominated by the Florida Panthers to the tune of a 6-1 score on Monday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. But they were quick to remind themselves that it was only one game in a best-of-seven series that they could turn into a best-of-three heading back to Edmonton with a win in Game 4 on Thursday.
"I closed that book last night as I did with Game 1 and I did with Game 2," Mattias Ekholm said Tuesday as the team got right back to work with a spirited skate at Baptist Health IcePlex. "You gotta look at it as it's one game. We're looking for the whole series. We know we're down 2-1 and we gotta be better next game... but we're one win away from having the best out of three with two home games."