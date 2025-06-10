BLOG: Oilers to rely on resilience & maturity after Game 3 loss

The eldest statesman on the squad is of course 40-year-old Corey Perry, who scored Edmonton's only goal on Monday for his fourth tally in the last five games. As frustrating as the lopsided loss was, the veteran of 234 career post-season appearances said there's nothing the Oilers can do about it now so they may as well shift their focus.

"You can't dwell on things you can't change," Perry said. "You can't change the outcome after the game has ended. You look at what you didn't do right or you could improve on, or however you want to say it, and take some positives out of it or whatever, but you have to flush it. The next one's the biggest one, and that's how we think about it. Yeah, we lost the game. Get ready for the next one. Move on."

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch referenced his team's ability to bounce back from heartbreaking losses against the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights earlier in the playoffs and is confident they'll be able persevere past back-to-back defeats to the Panthers as well.

"We're very fortunate to have the group of guys that we have in the room," Knoblauch said. "They are fabulous, they are mature, they're focused and they handle success very well, but they handle adversity very well. And we're just going to need that maturity to move forward."