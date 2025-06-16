RELEASE: McDavid & Draisaitl to compete at Winter Olympics

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are headed to the Olympics.

The Oilers forwards were among the first six players named to their respective national teams on Monday for next February's Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, as McDavid will compete for Canada and Draisaitl will suit up for Germany.

Milano Cortina 2026 will be the first Olympic Winter Games to feature NHL players since the 2014 tournament in Sochi, Russia, where Canada captured its second consecutive gold medal. Germany earned the silver medal in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

McDavid has represented Canada at the World Under-17 Challenge (2013), World Under-18 Championship (2013), World Junior Championship (2014, 2015) and World Championship (2016, 2018) as well as, most recently, the NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off in February as he scored the tournament-winning goal in overtime against the United States.

Draisaitl has led Germany into international competition at the U-16, U-17 and U-18 levels as well as the World Junior Championship (2013, 2014) and World Championship (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019).