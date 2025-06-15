GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Game 5)

EDMONTON, AB – There's only one option left now.

Win Game 6 on the road and then lift the Stanley Cup on home ice in Game 7.

The Edmonton Oilers face elimination from the Stanley Cup Final after falling 5-2 to the Florida Panthers on Saturday in Game 5 at Rogers Place, trailing 3-2 in the series as we head back to Sunrise for Game 6 on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena when the Stanley Cup will be in the building.

"Obviously, it's not the way you draw it up," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "It's not the way you want to have to play every night, but we're never gonna quit on each other and we're always gonna try our hardest to get back in the game, but sometimes it's harder than other nights. We're going to Florida with a job to do, and we're going to do everything we can to do it."

Panthers forward Brad Marchand scored twice to reach 10 this postseason and six in the series, combining with another tally from centre Sam Bennett to give Florida a 3-0 lead just over five minutes into the third period before Connor McDavid and Corey Perry tacked on goals for the Oilers.

Sam Reinhart restored Florida's three-goal lead just 46 seconds after McDavid made it 3-1 before Eetu Luostarinen added an empty-netter in the final two minutes to seal a 5-2 victory for the Panthers, who can lift their franchise's second Cup and their second straight with a win at home on Tuesday in Game 6.

The Oilers went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, Mattias Ekholm and Darnell Nurse all contributed helpers, while goaltender Calvin Pickard saw his perfect 7-0 record in the Stanley Cup Playoffs snapped after allowing four goals on 18 shots in the defeat.

The Oilers need a victory in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday to force a Game 7 at Rogers Place on Friday.