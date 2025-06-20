BLOG: Oilers 'frustrated' but focused on strengthening for another shot at Stanley Cup

EDMONTON, AB – It’s a different feeling this time around for the Edmonton Oilers.

Just two days removed from their Game 6 defeat to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his teammates sat at the podium inside the Hall of Fame Room at Rogers Place on Thursday to discuss another season of coming so close to winning a championship, but ultimately falling just short of achieving their biggest goal.

This year, it’s a lot more difficult for them to digest.

“Incredibly disappointing,” McDavid said. “Another fun run to be a part of. It's always fun to see how the city supports us and gets behind us. It brings people together. But it's obviously extremely disappointing not to get it done.”

In 2024, the feeling of losing to the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final was more on the side of sadness for the Blue & Orange, who experienced their first heartbreak of coming within a few shots of winning it all in a 2-1 loss in Game 7 after fighting back from a 3-0 series deficit.

Almost a full calendar year later, the Oilers find themselves in the same situation, following their six-game defeat to the defending champions, which culminated in a disappointing 5-1 result in Game 6 on Tuesday in the same building where they suffered heartbreak last year.

Understandably, there’s a lot more vexation in the voices of the Oilers’ players from another long season that didn’t conclude with a Cup victory.

“I would say last year was more heartbreak and you're sad,” McDavid said. “I'd say this year is more anger than just heartbreak. It's more frustrating.”