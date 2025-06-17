PROJECTED LINEUP: Skinner to start for Oilers in elimination Game 6 against Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Trust in Stu and everyone else to get the job done.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner will get the start for the Edmonton Oilers tonight as they look to avoid elimination and extend this Stanley Cup Final to a deciding Game 7 on home ice this Friday night with a victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena.

“It's huge. I have a good feeling coming into tonight,” Skinner said about getting the start. “I definitely know that I have the confidence in my teammates and coaching staff, and I think there's a lot of belief still.”

Skinner returns to the Oilers crease for tonight’s elimination scenario after allowing three goals on 17 shots during the first period of Edmonton’s 5-4 double OT victory in Game 4, which saw Calvin Pickard take over in relief to begin the middle frame despite Skinner playing well in an attempt by Head Coach Kris Knoblauch to spark his group after trailing 3-0 after 20 minutes.

“It might sound weird, but I felt like I played well,” Skinner said of his last appearance. “Sometimes, that happens. It's just life, especially as a goalie. It can be hard, but the process after that is to try to shake it off as quickly as possible. I wasn't able to for a little bit. I was a little bit frustrated. It kind of took me a day, and now it's just back to work.

"There's not much time in this league, especially in the Final, to sit on it and feel bad for yourself. So you’ve just got to go back on the ice the next day and start working on your game again.”