PROJECTED LINEUP: Skinner to start for Oilers in elimination Game 6 against Panthers

The Oilers will turn to goaltender Stuart Skinner for the start on Tuesday as they attempt to keep their season alive against the Panthers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena

Edmonton Oilers v Florida Panthers - Game Four

© 2025 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Trust in Stu and everyone else to get the job done.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner will get the start for the Edmonton Oilers tonight as they look to avoid elimination and extend this Stanley Cup Final to a deciding Game 7 on home ice this Friday night with a victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena.

“It's huge. I have a good feeling coming into tonight,” Skinner said about getting the start. “I definitely know that I have the confidence in my teammates and coaching staff, and I think there's a lot of belief still.”

Skinner returns to the Oilers crease for tonight’s elimination scenario after allowing three goals on 17 shots during the first period of Edmonton’s 5-4 double OT victory in Game 4, which saw Calvin Pickard take over in relief to begin the middle frame despite Skinner playing well in an attempt by Head Coach Kris Knoblauch to spark his group after trailing 3-0 after 20 minutes.

“It might sound weird, but I felt like I played well,” Skinner said of his last appearance. “Sometimes, that happens. It's just life, especially as a goalie. It can be hard, but the process after that is to try to shake it off as quickly as possible. I wasn't able to for a little bit. I was a little bit frustrated. It kind of took me a day, and now it's just back to work.

"There's not much time in this league, especially in the Final, to sit on it and feel bad for yourself. So you’ve just got to go back on the ice the next day and start working on your game again.”

Skinner starts as the Oilers try to force a Game 7 in the Cup Final

Pickard was named Edmonton’s starter for Game 5 this past Saturday at Rogers Place and made 18 saves on 22 shots in a 5-2 defeat that pushed them to the brink of elimination. Tonight, the task will fall to Skinner between the pipes to help keep their season alive, and the 26-year-old local product’s teammates have full belief that he can put forward a solid effort after proving throughout his career that he can rise to the occasion in these big moments.

Skinner owns a 4-1 record with a 2.36 GAA and .916 SV% in five career Game 6s, including three wins in a row. In Games 4-7 of a series, he’s assembled a terrific 17-3 record after Pickard earned the decision in relief during Game 4 with 22 saves to pick up his seventh victory of the playoffs.

“Because he's done it for numerous years in a row now,” said Leon Draisaitl about their faith in Skinner. “We went to Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final last year. He was amazing in the playoffs. He’s had incredible games this year. There's just a trust factor in knowing he can get the job done for us. In Game 4, he was amazing in the first period. He was outstanding. It was we who let him down. So that's tough for goalies, I could imagine. I'm not a goalie, but I feel like that probably doesn't seem fair.

“We have full belief in him and we’re looking forward to getting this home tonight.”

Stuart & Leon speak in Florida prior to Game 6 on Tuesday night

The Oilers are also poised to bring forward Kasperi Kapanen and defenceman John Klingberg back into the lineup in place of Viktor Arvidsson and Troy Stecher, respectively, after both skaters were healthy scratches in Game 5 against the Panthers this past Saturday night in Oil Country.

Kapanen is expected to bring energy to the Oilers' second line alongside Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl.

"He's a guy who can get in on the forecheck and make a play, and when he's dialled in, he's a really good hockey player," Knoblauch said. "And whether we're looking for a play like he made in the third period [of Game 4] setting up the Walman goal, or a bunch of big hits getting on the forecheck or some defensive plays being on the penalty kill, he brings a little bit of everything.

"Like everyone else, we'll need a big performance from them tonight."

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is expected to play on the top line with Connor McDavid and Corey Perry after not taking part in this morning’s pre-game skate.

Kris provides lineup notes in Florida on Tuesday before Game 6

View the Oilers Projected Game 6 Lineup vs. Florida below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Perry
Kane - Draisaitl - Kapanen
Skinner - Henrique - Frederic
Podkolzin - Janmark - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Kulak
Walman - Klingberg

Skinner
Pickard

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 6)

RELEASE: McDavid & Draisaitl to compete at Winter Olympics

GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 2 (Game 5)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard getting the start in Game 5 against the Panthers

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 5)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Panthers 4 - OT (Game 4)

FEATURE: Nugent-Hopkins' never-quit attitude propels Oilers in playoffs

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 4)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 4)

RELEASE: James Barker Band to perform prior to Game 5

BLOG: Oilers to rely on resilience & maturity after Game 3 loss

GAME RECAP: Panthers 6, Oilers 1 (Game 3)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Panthers (Game 3)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (Game 3)

BLOG: Oilers reset & retool after double OT defeat

RELEASE: Oilers sign Marjala to entry-level contract

GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 4 - 2OT (Game 2)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 2)