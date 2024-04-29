POST-GAME: A work of Stu-art

LOS ANGELES, CA – There are the Picassos, the Monets, and the Van Goghs of the NHL world. Two of the greatest artists in the game – Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl – have shared the same studio that is the Oilers' dressing room for the past nine seasons together, but there's always been room for more contributors to add to the Blue & Orange collection.

On Sunday, Edmonton’s Game 4 victory at Crypto.com Arena wouldn't have been possible without the up-and-coming artistry of Stuart Skinner in the blue paint, who painted a perfect night for the Oilers to pick up his first-career playoff shutout with 33 saves and put the Kings’ on the brink of elimination.

“I thought he was unbelievable,” defenceman Mattias Ekholm said. “I think he has shown that he's taken steps as a goaltender as well. I think he's way calmer. I think he's positionally very sound and you have to make a really good play to beat him right now, which is a great feeling for us knowing that he's the backbone of our team.”

Skinner wasn’t given the painter’s cap and brush that come as a package deal as one of the two post-game awards the Oilers give out after wins – those went to Evan Bouchard painting the back of LA’s net with a power-play blast in the second period that marked the only goal of Edmonton’s narrow victory.

Ultimately, Bouchard's blast would end up being the only goal they needed in a 1-0 victory to take a 3-1 series advantage, but it was all thanks to the ingenuity of Skinner, who earned the post-game plunger award for getting his side out of the messy situation that was Game 4 after stamping out everything the Kings could muster over their best performance of the series.

"Stuart was very solid. That's an understatement of how well he played," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.