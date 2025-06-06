BLOG: Walman living in the moment with Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, AB – Jake Walman is living the closest thing to his dream right now.

Whether it's the first pass off the retrieval or eating a blocked shot while defending to prevent a scoring opportunity, or putting pucks on net that lead to goals and going on some incredible offensive rushes, you can see the purpose in everything that Jake Walman is doing right now for the Edmonton Oilers.

He's playing like he's been waiting for this chance all his life.

After being acquired from the Sharks in March before the Trade Deadline, the 29-year-old expressed his long-time desire to play in meaningful games at the most important time of the year, hoping to compete for a Stanley Cup and getting his opportunity when he arrived in Edmonton.

Since joining the Oilers, Walman has been indispensable, solidifying their third defensive pairing alongside John Klingberg and sitting tied for the second-best plus/minus in the playoffs at +11, which is one behind the leading Leon Draisaitl (+12). Walman has added a goal and six assists in 17 games as a two-way force for Edmonton, recording an assist on Draisaitl's opening goal 1:06 into Game 1 on Wednesday night.

“It lived up to the hype for sure,” Walman said of his first game in the Stanley Cup Final. “I got a lot more texts from friends and family for this game than any other. But it’s a great experience. It's cool. I wouldn't want to be doing it with any other group of guys. They've been great to me since I've been here, and I’m looking forward to keeping that going.”