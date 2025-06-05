BLOG: Hyman prepared to support Oilers teammates from the sidelines

EDMONTON, AB – Winger Zach Hyman couldn’t stop the tears from flowing after he received a FaceTime call from his teammates after they’d just advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.
Fresh off surgery to repair his dislocated wrist suffered in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against Dallas, Hyman was recovering at home on the couch when the Oilers punched their ticket to the Final for the second straight year with a 6-3 victory in Game 5 over the Stars, returning to the place where they experienced the heartbreak of falling one game shy of accomplishing their ultimate goal against the Panthers last year in the Final.
Then came the video call and the emotions.
Through an iPhone screen that was passed between teammates, Hyman joined the celebrations in the Oilers locker room after booking their second straight trip to the Final – something the winger was a significant part of making happen before he suffered his season-ending injury.
For the guy who stood up in the dressing room after their 2024 defeat to the Panthers and said they’ll be back, it wouldn’t have been a celebration for the Oilers without one of their heart-and-soul leaders taking part in it.
“Life has a funny way of working,” Hyman said. “I truly felt that as a group, having gone through what we went through last year in that moment, that I knew most of our guys were coming back and that we had a hunger and a fire to get back to this point.
“I’m just looking forward to cheering the guys on, and I think we're ready.”