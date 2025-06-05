BLOG: Hyman prepared to support Oilers teammates from the sidelines

The sentiment brought Hyman to tears, as he wanted nothing more than to be there celebrating with his teammates, but he’s going to do his best to do that in every way off the ice for the rest of the Stanley Cup Final. Hyman said he plans to be around the team as much as if he were playing, along with travelling to Sunrise for Games 3, 4 & 6 of the series to support his teammates.

“It meant the world,” Hyman said. “It was the day after my surgery. I was sitting on the couch with my wife and mother-in-law just watching, and it caught me off guard. Honestly, I was crying. It was really emotional. You feel just so much part of the team, and for them to do that in that moment meant a lot.

From the moment that he felt the impact of forward Mason Marchment’s check during the first period of Game 5 against the Stars, Hyman knew something was wrong. Still, it didn’t dawn on the winger that his season was over until the team’s doctors made it clear to him that he’d need season-ending surgery.

Like every player, Hyman had the drive to try and play through it before those hopes were dashed when the team’s medical staff delivered the news that his playoff run was done.

“I knew it wasn't good when I got hit,” he said. “Even then, you still think you’ll be able to play through it, or there'll be a chance you can play through it. Not going to go into the details, but I quickly realized when I saw the doctors that something that needed surgery, and it was something that I wasn't going to be able to play through.

“I think I was still a little delusional that I could play through it until after the surgery, obviously, and I was emotional in the moment. I don't think you fully grasp it until a little bit later, and then you can get your head around it. Some things in life you can't control, and this is one of them.”

After the injury, Hyman shared a powerful embrace with McDavid during the intermission that hammered home the reality that his season was over, but the captain's kindness went a long way in the moment.

"As a player, you're heartbroken. I hadn't fully grasped it yet, and I was just sitting in the kitchen just trying to figure out what was going on. I think I knew in that moment that it was done, my season was done, and he was the first one to come over mid-game in between the periods," Hyman said. "He called me over, gave me a big hug, and honestly, that's when I broke down. But it meant a lot."