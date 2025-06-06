PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 2)

Draisaitl's first career goal in the Final came just 1:06 into the first period before the Panthers completed the quick two-goal swing to take a 2-1 lead when a failed challenge for goalie interference on Sam Bennett's tying goal at 10:49 led to Brad Marchand roofing a power-play marker less than two minutes later.

When Bennett scored his second of the game early in the middle frame, Florida had built up to a 3-1 advantage and was looking like the defending champions we've come to expect from their ability to grind out goals and wins, outshooting the Oilers 17-8 in the second period.

But this Oilers team has learned how to stick with it, and their depth contributors led by Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm on Wednesday helped get the game to overtime, where Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were primed to make a big play.

The Oilers got a big goal from their 'fourth line' on a straight-line play by Arvidsson, taking a drop pass from Vasily Podkolzin and sneaking a slap shot under the glove and over the left pad of Borbrovsky for a big response only 1:17 later to make it 3-2. All three forwards played above 13 minutes in Game 1 and took shifts in overtime, as Edmonton had all of their lines and defence pairings involved in the game.

"I think we play a straight line game and not too fancy," Arvidsson said of his line with Podkolzin and Janmark. "I think we like to work and like to win puck battles and go on the forecheck. So I think that fits into all three of our games, and we can read off each other well. I think Janny is a really smart player and unappreciated in that way, and so is Podz. He's just a hard worker, plays the body hard and just fits so well."