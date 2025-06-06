PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 2)

At 6:33 of the third period, Ekholm blasted McDavid's feed off a nice exchange with Kasperi Kapanen past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 3-3, sending the Oilers to overtime where they were given a power play late in the first sudden-death period on a delay-of-game penalty to Tomas Nosek.
Draisaitl delivered the winner with a one-timer off the saucer feed from Connor McDavid, eluding Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov after Corey Perry made a terrific reverse pass around defenceman Niko Mikkola in the circle to open up the down low two-on-one for the game's two greatest players.
Edmonton was able to grind Florida down with their improved physical game from last year's Final, when they didn't have a full-health Evander Kane or the help of names like Trent Frederic, Kasperi Kapanen, Vasily Podkolzin, Viktor Arvidsson and Jake Walman to help in that department. Kane recorded nine hits on Wednesday as both the Panthers and the Oilers split the hits evenly 51-51 in Game 2.
Overall, the Oilers are a healthier team this year, with Draisaitl being the primary beneficiary, having already scored twice in this Final after recording only three assists in seven games against the Panthers in last year's series.
"Our team is healthier this year than we were last year," Darnell Nurse said. "Also, we're a team built for that physical edge. Our team's not afraid of that. We're playing a really good opponent that brings that physicality each night, and we're gonna have to match that."