PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 2)

The Oilers look to show their composure on Friday night using the same lineup from their 4-3 overtime victory over the Panthers with the opportunity to take a 2-0 series lead in Game 2 at Rogers Place

EDMONTON, AB – Same lineup, same mentality.

The Edmonton Oilers are focused on not letting their guard down when they roll out the same lineup from their 4-3 overtime win in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, hoping to stay composed and build a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 on Friday night at Rogers Place.

"It's just another hockey game. Another playoff series," said veteran forward Corey Perry, who's playing in his sixth Cup Final. "It's business as usual. The stakes are high. Everybody knows what's at stake and what we're playing for. You can't get too high, you can't get too low. Just go out there and play."

The Oilers have the opportunity to take the first two games on home ice after they battled back from a 3-1 deficit to the Panthers on Wednesday to take Game 1 in overtime, courtesy of Perry's pass on the power play that created the decisive combination between Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Despite finding themselves in a better position than last year's Final, falling behind 3-0 to the Panthers only to battle back and force a deciding Game 7, the Oilers are prepared to keep their composure on Friday night and focus on the next one, knowing from expereince there's a long way still to go in this series.

"It's crucial. Every game matters," goaltender Stuart Skinner, who's 6-0 in his last six starts, said pre-game. "It doesn't really matter where the series is at. What matters is the game ahead of you, and we're looking forward to tonight. A great opportunity for us to show ourselves and show them what we've got."

Corey speaks to the media ahead of Game 2 on Friday at Rogers Place

Skinner battled to make 29 saves on 32 shots for the Oilers on Wednesday night, including 16 saves in the second period where he was beaten by Sam Bennett in the first two minutes after the intermission before Viktor Arvidsson's slap shot 1:17 later had Edmonton back within a goal.

Coming into the second intermission, the Oilers kept their nerves and stuck to their game plan, getting a massive equalizer from their 20th separate goalscorer in Mattias Ekholm to make it 3-3 at 12:27 of the final frame before earning a power play late in the first overtime period that Draisaitl converted off McDavid's saucer pass down low for the game-winner and series lead for Edmonton in the Stanley Cup Final.

"There's just no panic," Perry said. "You play our game, it's gonna come. We got that second goal and it gave us some more life. Then we came in here and discussed getting the next one in the first 10 and seeing where it takes us. We did that, and fortunately, it worked out."

Having gone deep into the Stanley Cup Playoffs over the last four seasons and reaching the Stanley Cup Final twice, the Oilers have garnered considerable experience in these high-pressure moments, proving their resilience by coming back from multi-goal leads and multi-game deficits on multiple occasions.

With the chance to take a 2-0 series lead over the Panthers on Friday, the Oilers are ready to show how much they've improved in these moments with another rousing effort on home ice against the defending champions.

"I think it's certainly gotten better over the last few years," Stuart Skinner said. "We've been put in that situation many times where we've been able to really learn what works best for us as a group. We learned that this year, and we've continued to learn that throughout the playoffs. I think we've just done a better and better job at it.

"We've been growing and getting better every single game, so I think when we are down, there's no panic. I think the biggest thing is nobody's really standing up and saying, 'Crap, boys. We're in a tough spot' or anything like that. We're all pretty composed in those moments, and we know what we have to do to get the job done."

Stu speaks ahead of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Friday

View the Oilers Projected Lineup for Game 2 against the Panthers below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Perry
Kane - Draisaitl - Kapanen
Frederic - Henrique - Brown
Podkolzin - Janmark - Arvidsson

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Kulak
Walman - Klingberg

Skinner
Pickard

