PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 2)

Skinner battled to make 29 saves on 32 shots for the Oilers on Wednesday night, including 16 saves in the second period where he was beaten by Sam Bennett in the first two minutes after the intermission before Viktor Arvidsson's slap shot 1:17 later had Edmonton back within a goal.

Coming into the second intermission, the Oilers kept their nerves and stuck to their game plan, getting a massive equalizer from their 20th separate goalscorer in Mattias Ekholm to make it 3-3 at 12:27 of the final frame before earning a power play late in the first overtime period that Draisaitl converted off McDavid's saucer pass down low for the game-winner and series lead for Edmonton in the Stanley Cup Final.

"There's just no panic," Perry said. "You play our game, it's gonna come. We got that second goal and it gave us some more life. Then we came in here and discussed getting the next one in the first 10 and seeing where it takes us. We did that, and fortunately, it worked out."

Having gone deep into the Stanley Cup Playoffs over the last four seasons and reaching the Stanley Cup Final twice, the Oilers have garnered considerable experience in these high-pressure moments, proving their resilience by coming back from multi-goal leads and multi-game deficits on multiple occasions.

With the chance to take a 2-0 series lead over the Panthers on Friday, the Oilers are ready to show how much they've improved in these moments with another rousing effort on home ice against the defending champions.

"I think it's certainly gotten better over the last few years," Stuart Skinner said. "We've been put in that situation many times where we've been able to really learn what works best for us as a group. We learned that this year, and we've continued to learn that throughout the playoffs. I think we've just done a better and better job at it.

"We've been growing and getting better every single game, so I think when we are down, there's no panic. I think the biggest thing is nobody's really standing up and saying, 'Crap, boys. We're in a tough spot' or anything like that. We're all pretty composed in those moments, and we know what we have to do to get the job done."