PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Panthers (Game 2)

EDMONTON, AB – Same lineup, same mentality.
The Edmonton Oilers are focused on not letting their guard down when they roll out the same lineup from their 4-3 overtime win in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, hoping to stay composed and build a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 on Friday night at Rogers Place.
"It's just another hockey game. Another playoff series," said veteran forward Corey Perry, who's playing in his sixth Cup Final. "It's business as usual. The stakes are high. Everybody knows what's at stake and what we're playing for. You can't get too high, you can't get too low. Just go out there and play."
The Oilers have the opportunity to take the first two games on home ice after they battled back from a 3-1 deficit to the Panthers on Wednesday to take Game 1 in overtime, courtesy of Perry's pass on the power play that created the decisive combination between Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
Despite finding themselves in a better position than last year's Final, falling behind 3-0 to the Panthers only to battle back and force a deciding Game 7, the Oilers are prepared to keep their composure on Friday night and focus on the next one, knowing from expereince there's a long way still to go in this series.
"It's crucial. Every game matters," goaltender Stuart Skinner, who's 6-0 in his last six starts, said pre-game. "It doesn't really matter where the series is at. What matters is the game ahead of you, and we're looking forward to tonight. A great opportunity for us to show ourselves and show them what we've got."