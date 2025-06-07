GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 4 - 2OT (Game 2)

EDMONTON, AB – Only one rat in Alberta.

After Corey Perry equalized for the Oilers with 18 seconds left in regulation, Panthers centre Brad Marchand notched his second goal of the contest at 11:55 of the second overtime period on Friday night to give the defending champions a 5-4 victory in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place.

Perry scored the latest tying goal in Stanley Cup Final history at six-on-four late in the third period, but after neither team could end it in the first overtime, Marchand would fight off a backcheck from Leon Draisaitl on a breakaway to slide home the winner under Stuart Skinner in the second sudden-death frame.

"There's going to be some disappointment, but we've had the mentality that no matter what happens – a bad game, a close game or whatever it is – that we put it behind us and get ready for the next one," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "In the playoffs, sometimes it works out in your favour and sometimes it doesn't. But I think we've been doing a pretty good job of responding and putting whatever happens in the past to get focused on the next game."

Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid had three assists, and Draisaitl had a goal and an assist for the Oilers in front of goaltender Stuart Skinner, who made 37 saves on 42 shots in the defeat to see his six-game playoff win streak come to an end.

Despite the late rally from the Oilers, they couldn't protect separate 2-1 and 3-2 leads in the first period, suffering only their second defeat on home ice in these playoffs (7-2) and their first loss since Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

"We lost with 0.4 seconds left a couple of series ago. Those are tough," Perry said. "You can go home and think about it, but tomorrow, you get some rest and get on the plane and be ready for Game 3... They're a good team. They're going to push us to the limit, and we're going to push back. It's frustrating right now, but we're in the Final for a reason."

Florida's victory evens the series 1-1 heading to Sunrise for Games 3 & 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday and Thursday.