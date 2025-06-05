RELEASE: The Glorious Sons to headline Rogers Festival at the Final

EDMONTON, AB – Rogers, OEG Sports & Entertainment and the National Hockey League announced today that multi-platinum, award-winning rock band The Glorious Sons will headline Rogers Festival at the Final, a free outdoor concert in ICE District's Play Alberta Fan Park ahead of Friday's Game 2 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

Joining them for a special performance are Canadian rock legends Triumph, adding to the celebration in downtown Edmonton.

The Glorious Sons will deliver a full headlining set before Game 2, featuring fan favourites and chart-topping hits. Kicking off the event, Triumph will take the stage for their first public performance since 2008, treating fans to a three-song set including their iconic hit "Lay It On The Line" that has become a rallying anthem for Canadians during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The performances will begin at 3:40 PM MT in the Play Alberta Fan Park outside Rogers Place before the 6:00 PM MT game time on Friday. The concert will be free of charge and open to fans of all ages, with Fan Park gates opening at 3:00 PM MT. No ticket will be required to view the performances as fans can simply scan their LOILTY Rewards membership QR code for entry.

A special concert viewing area will be reserved for Rogers customers through Rogers Beyond the Seat, a national program that delivers premier sports and entertainment experiences to Rogers customers across the country.

"We're thrilled to bring Triumph to the Rogers Festival at the Final, building on the success of our ad campaign that introduced a whole new generation of music fans to this iconic band," said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Rogers. "Together with The Glorious Sons, we know Oilers fans will enjoy a fantastic show ahead of Game 2."

Portions of each performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcasts on Friday, which begin at 5:30 PM MT on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada and on TNT, truTV and Max in the United States.

Rogers Festival at the Final is produced by NHL Entertainment. For up-to-date information on the Stanley Cup Final and the concert series, follow @NHL on Instagram, X and TikTok.