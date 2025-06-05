GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT - Game 1)

EDMONTON, AB – King Leonidas has arrived in the Stanley Cup Final, and so too have the Edmonton Oilers.

That's one, and it came courtesy of our German superstar in sudden death to lift the Blue & Orange into a 1-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers.

Leon Draisaitl scored the first two goals of his career in the Stanley Cup Final, scoring less than two minutes into the first period before finishing off a 4-3 victory over the Panthers in Game 1 at Rogers Place on Wednesday with the sudden-death winner on the power play at 19:29 of the first overtime period.

Draisaitl finished off Connor McDavid's saucer pass over the stick of Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov with a one-timer under the glove of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky after Tomas Nosek was guilty of putting the puck over the glass for a delay-of-game penalty in the final two minutes of the extra period.

Florida centre Sam Bennett scored twice to grow his League-leading goal total to 12, helping the Panthers build a 3-1 lead early in the middle frame before Viktor Arvidsson responded 1:17 later and Mattias Ekholm became the 20th different Oilers skater to score with the equalizer at 6:33 of the third period.

Winger Kasperi Kapanen was terrific with two assists, while Connor McDavid was also stellar by recording a pair of helpers to sit first in the NHL's playoff points race with 28 (6G, 22A) in 17 games. His counterpart Leon Draisaitl is second in the League with 27 (9G, 18A) after picking up his first goals in the Final.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner extended his playoff win streak to six games dating back to Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against Dallas, making 29 saves on 32 shots to backstop the Oilers to their 13th victory of the 2025 playoff campaign.

The Oilers will look to keep things rolling and claim win No. 14 of the playoffs on Friday night when they have the chance to take a 2-0 series lead in the Final in Game 2 of the series at Rogers Place.