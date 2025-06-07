RELEASE: Oilers sign Marjala to entry-level contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Saturday they have signed forward Viljami Marjala to a two-year entry-level contract.

Marjala (6'1", 180 lbs., 22) spent the past three seasons in Finland's Liiga with TPS Turku, dressing in 129 games and recording 29 goals with 72 assists. His 52 points during the 2024-25 campaign were tied for top spot on the club while his 44 assists led the way among forwards and ranked fifth league-wide.

Originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft (159th overall), Marjala enjoyed a pair of productive Canadian major junior seasons with the QMJHL's Quebec Ramparts, scoring 18 goals and 55 assists in 98 games.