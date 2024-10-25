OILERS HOF: Gregg, MacTavish enshrined for deep Oilers loyalties

Both Randy Gregg and Craig MacTavish took different routes to the Oilers Hall of Fame – one as an infallible blueline presence and the other as the often-helmetless forward – and each will see their names live forever in the Ring of Honour above the PCL Loge Level inside Rogers Place, having embodied ‘Once an Oiler, Always An Oiler’ to the highest of respects during their different but well-respected tenures in Oil Country.

They weren’t necessarily the stars in the room on a team that boasted the likes of Wayne Gretzky, Paul Coffey, Glenn Anderson, Kevin Lowe, Grant Fuhr and more, but each one of those Hall of Famers will tell you just how important those guys were to all those championships.

“Are you wearing your Stanley Cup rings?” Gregg asked MacTavish on stage in the Oilers Hall of Fame Room. “I don't even know where my Stanley Cup rings are. I know I have five of them, but I don’t wear them. It's just that we worked hard enough together to get them.”

Randy Gregg was "always the lover, not the fighter," as his defence partner of four seasons, Don Jackson, eloquently said, referencing his 333 career penalty minutes in 474 career NHL games where he also scored 41 goals and added 152 assists.

The now 66-year-old took breaks from competing with the Oilers on two occasions – once in 1986 and again in 1988 – to continue pursuing his medical degree. But both times, he'd return to the Oilers and help guide them to two more Stanley Cups, serving as a loyal partner to Jackson on the blueline and an important presence in the locker room.

"For four years, we were partners and Randy had a great sense of the game and was a partner and teammate I could always count on," Jackson said. "Whenever I needed an outlet, Randy was there. He was always there for me in case I needed him. When we were under heavy pressure, we just kept coming back for the puck and we just made sure that we skated back just as hard as the other guy and to be ready just to be an outlet."

The only time Gregg would fight was to defend his friends, with his biggest battle coming off the ice in Pittsburgh with a reporter from the Montreal Gazette, who tried to leverage his education as a doctor to slander the demeanour of his fellow Oilers teammates.

"I want to tell you because this epitomizes these gentlemen around here," Gregg said.