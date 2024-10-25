OILERS HOF: Gregg, MacTavish enshrined for deep Oilers loyalties

EDMONTON, AB – One, an accomplished Doctor – graduating from the prestigious University of Alberta Golden Bears program led by the infamous Clare Drake – and still the owner of a flourishing medical practice here in Edmonton after spending nine of his 10 NHL seasons with the Oilers from 1981-90 and winning five Stanley Cups.
“Many people think he was the best coach in the history of hockey, and you've heard the saying a million times that it really resonates when you're in that dressing room and nobody cares who gets the credit,” Gregg said.
“It's amazing what can be accomplished when nobody cares who gets the credit, and it was just like that: you did your eight hours of medical school, and then, you went to the rink and dressed for three minutes and you went out and did your best. Probably not the best you could, but I saw the same thing with these men when I came to the Oilers.”
The other, an owner of four Stanley Cup rings – three with the Oilers from 1985-92 – and a former head coach, president of hockey operations and long-time ambassador for the club who helped create the team of a generation during the 2000s that made it all the way to Game 7 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.
“I was a decent player until I got to the NHL and I had to adapt because there were many players on this team that had much more talent than I did,” MacTavish said. “And I think my ability to adapt my game gave me great longevity.”