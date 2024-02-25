LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Saturday's game between Edmonton & Calgary

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers conclude back-to-back home games at Rogers Place on Hockey Night in Canada in the Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 8:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Kris speaks to the media ahead of Saturday's Battle of Alberta

FIRST PERIOD

7:14: Zach Hyman hooks Nazem Kadri in the neutral zone to send Calgary to the power play. The Flames are 1-for-15 with the man advantage in the last five games, while the Oilers penalty kill is operating at 60.7 percent since the All-Star Break.

10:49: Calgary doubles their lead. An easy saucer pass over the stick of an Edmonton defender at the blueline by Connor Zary unlocks Martin Pospisil, who snipes one over Skinner's left shoulder. 2-0 Calgary.

13:06: KULAK OFF THE POST! The defenceman rattles the crossbar and puts it out of play after it popped out in front after a ricochet off the back boards. 

14:42: The Oilers call on Skinner to make a superb save on Noah Hanifin after they exited too fast on a breakout, giving up the puck and leading to a great one-on-one look for the defenceman against Edmonton's netminder.

17:58: Flames flare up early. Nazem Kadri gets the tip of his stick to the centring pass from Walker Duehr after Calgary flew up the ice in transition. Connor McDavid couldn't get there in time on the backcheck to prevent the Flames from taking a 1-0 lead.

20:00: LET THE BATTLE BEGIN!

20:00: The first period of the Battle of Alberta will begin at 8:07 p.m. at Rogers Place.

OILERS LINEUP

Foegele - McDavid - Hyman
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Perry
Kane - McLeod - Janmark
Holloway - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner
Pickard

