LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames

FIRST PERIOD

7:14: Zach Hyman hooks Nazem Kadri in the neutral zone to send Calgary to the power play. The Flames are 1-for-15 with the man advantage in the last five games, while the Oilers penalty kill is operating at 60.7 percent since the All-Star Break.

10:49: Calgary doubles their lead. An easy saucer pass over the stick of an Edmonton defender at the blueline by Connor Zary unlocks Martin Pospisil, who snipes one over Skinner's left shoulder. 2-0 Calgary.

13:06: KULAK OFF THE POST! The defenceman rattles the crossbar and puts it out of play after it popped out in front after a ricochet off the back boards.

14:42: The Oilers call on Skinner to make a superb save on Noah Hanifin after they exited too fast on a breakout, giving up the puck and leading to a great one-on-one look for the defenceman against Edmonton's netminder.

17:58: Flames flare up early. Nazem Kadri gets the tip of his stick to the centring pass from Walker Duehr after Calgary flew up the ice in transition. Connor McDavid couldn't get there in time on the backcheck to prevent the Flames from taking a 1-0 lead.

20:00: LET THE BATTLE BEGIN!

20:00: The first period of the Battle of Alberta will begin at 8:07 p.m. at Rogers Place.