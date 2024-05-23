RELEASE: Conference Final 50/50 supports Kids in Oil Country

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers "Kids in Oil Country" Playoffs 50/50 raffle is now live for the Western Conference Final in support of Make-A-Wish Canada, YMCA of Northern Alberta and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's (EOCF) Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative.

The first multi-day raffle of the Western Conference Final will run until 11:00 PM following Game 4, featuring 18 early-bird prizes – including Oilers playoff and concert tickets, gift cards, multiple cash prizes and two Ford vehicles.

"The Oilers Playoffs 50/50 continues to record some of the largest jackpots ever seen in professional sports, displaying the unmatched passion and generosity of Albertans and helping more kids, families and communities in need than ever before," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "The Western Conference Final raffles will support kids across Oil Country with net proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Canada, the YMCA of Northern Alberta and the EOCF's Every Kid Deserves a Shot initiative in partnership with the Hockey Alberta Foundation, Sport Central, KidSport and Free Play for Kids. Thank you, Oil Country!"

Make-A-Wish Canada instills hope and joy in children facing critical illnesses across Northern Alberta by improving their quality of life and bringing their wishes to life.

"Make-A-Wish Canada is thrilled to be a charity partner for the Western Conference Final of the Edmonton Oilers playoffs," said Jen Garden, Chapter Director of Northern Alberta, Make-A-Wish Canada. "Funds from this 50/50 will help grant life changing wishes to critically ill children right here in Alberta where we have 500 children waiting for a wish right now, and more being referred to us every day."

The YMCA of Northern Alberta offers childcare and youth recreation programs, helping create inclusive communities, fostering a sense of belonging and empowering children to thrive.

"At YMCA of Northern Alberta, we promise to never turn anyone away because of the inability to pay,” said Nick Parkinson, President & CEO, YMCA of Northern Alberta. "Thanks to support from our community, we can give all kids, youth and families a YMCA experience that could change their lives. From learning the lifesaving skill of swimming to making friends and building confidence in summer day camps to being empowered to discover their best selves in youth programs, young people are given the chance to shine every day at the YMCA. This is only possible because of the generosity of people who believe in a brighter future. Thanks to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the incredible community of fans, the YMCA will be able to serve thousands of families in need of financial assistance, sparking positive change and strengthening our entire community."

This year's Oilers Playoff Bonus Raffle provides an option to purchase a $20 Playoff Bonus Raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 26 – after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The current Oilers Playoff Bonus jackpot is over $2.2 million.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Boston Pizza and a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta. Raffle tickets can be purchased at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.