PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 3)

The Oilers are looking to tap into that energy reservoir again on Monday, having already reached a better mark than they did the last time they were in the Conference Final in 2022, which ended in a four-game sweep to the eventual Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

By earning a split of Games 1 & 2, Edmonton has taken home-ice advantage away from Dallas in what's essentially become a best-of-five series to decide who goes on to the Stanley Cup Final.

Now, it’s Oil Country’s turn to show how that can be used in their team’s favour.

“I think our mentality is usually to keep it the same,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “It's a little more fun when your atmosphere is cheering for you and the crowd is behind you. But I thought it was a great atmosphere these two games in Dallas, so you can get some energy even from the opposing atmosphere when it's that loud.

“We're excited to get back home, and as far as a game plan, it's going to be the same. We want a simple start to kind of get our legs into it and get the home crowd behind us.”

The Oilers began Game 2 on Saturday how they wanted to by building a 16-5 shot advantage in the opening frame, but they couldn't turn that up-tempo start into an advantage when Connor Brown's first of the playoffs that came 44 seconds after Jamie Benn's opening goal went down as Edmonton's only chance of many that they capitalized on in the opening 20 minutes.

Dallas began to respond over a scoreless middle stanza before Mason Marchment's tip-in less than four minutes into the final frame demonstrated just how slim the margin for error can be when you're this deep into the playoffs.

The forward's goal proved to be the difference to secure the Stars a split of the series after the Oilers' offence came up empty in the final three-quarters of the period against a committed Dallas defence willing to block shots and win battles.