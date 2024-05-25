PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 2)

“Throughout the playoffs, we’ve had a good rhythm on it,” shared Derek Ryan, who's one of the primary ingredients to the Oilers PK's incredible run. “I feel like it’s one of those things where you build momentum and build confidence as a unit. I think we have some D-pairings and forward pairings that have done it, and done it with success.

“Special teams are obviously huge this time of year. It’s something that a lot of us take a lot of pride in. I think we’ve done a great job. Our work ethic has gone up, our structure and details have gone up. They have to this time of year. Usually, your best penalty killer is your goaltender and I think Stu’s done a great job of that. And the guys up front have done a good job as well.”

The entire Oilers' coaching staff deserves tremendous praise for how high this team’s special teams have reached, beginning with Assistant Coaches Mark Stuart and Glen Gulutzan. The power play ranks second in the playoffs ( only 0.1 percent behind Colorado) and their penalty leads with a 92.5 percent mark.

The Oilers have outscored opponents 15-3 on special teams in the 2024 playoffs, and when you combine that with their powerplay only getting one opportunity to Dallas’ five on Thursday night, fans should feel even more encouraged about the victory with the way they're playing at five-on-five.

But this is a Stars squad that knows all about victories.