PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 2)

Let’s start with their efficiency. That was headlined by the man between the pipes. In goaltending terms, Stuart Skinner’s economy of movement was tested early with two big saves in the opening minutes on Evgenii Dadonov's breakaway and Jamie Benn's rebound.
He looked calm and composed, even when things around him got frantic, and his compete was at a high level for the full 80:32 of regulation and overtime. The Oilers netminder is 3-0 since returning to the crease in Game 6 of the Second Round against Vancouver, assembling a 1.50 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in his last three games.
“I thought Stu was solid,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauched said as he opened his media availability on Thursday. “I thought he made some key saves throughout the night. He looked confident. I thought his puck play was really good,” stated the bench boss, who now has 55 wins in 82 games since taking over the bench on Nov 12.
On the topic of efficiency, the Oilers penalty kill maintained its tremendous run in recent games on Saturday by showing its game-breaking ability when it mattered most for their team.
The Stars had five power-play opportunities in Game 1, including a four-minute man advantage in overtime on a double minor assessed to the Oilers captain for high-sticking Matt Duchene right off the opening faceoff. The short-handed combinations looked in control yet again, growing its streak of perfect kills to 19 straight penalties and six straight double minors dating back to the regular season.