LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Stars (Game 1)

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following Game 1 against the Stars on Thursday night at American Airlines Center

Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars

© 2024 Sam Hodde

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars face off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday night at American Airlines Center.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 6:30 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

The Oilers look ahead to Game 1 of the Western Conference Final

SECOND PERIOD

19:02: DRAISAITL DELIVERS THE OPENING GOAL! Brett Kulak's shot was blocked before it landed on the stick of the German for a quick shot from the right circle that he placed over the left pad of the sliding Jake Oettinger. Leon lifts the Oilers into a 1-0 lead on his ninth goal of the playoffs and 25th point. McDavid and Bouchard get helpers.

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: END OF 1 | Edmonton 0, Dallas 0.

23.5: Skinner stands up the open shot from Tyler Seguin in the right circle!

1:32: Dallas gets their second power play on a holding call against Holloway.

2:21: The puck bobbles off Foegele's stick on a breakaway!

6:21: Hyman makes a nice chip around the Dallas D-man and stops on a dime before finding McDavid in the slot for a good scoring chance.

10:51: Skinner stops Heiskanen on Dallas' only shot of the power play. A confident early kill by the Oilers.

12:51: Evander Kane gets the elbow up on Miro Heiskanen for a penalty.

18:00: DOUBLE SAVE BY STUUUUU! The puck bounces off the glass and past Brett Kulak out to Evgenii Dadonov, who cherry-picked for a breakaway that Skinner stopped before he parried away Jamie Benn's follow-up shot.

20:00: GAME ON! Let the Western Conference Final begin.

20:00: The first period of Game 1 of the WCF will begin at 6:40 pm MT.

LINEUP

Oilers

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Holloway
Foegele - McLeod - Ryan
Janmark - Carrick - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Kulak - Ceci

Skinner

