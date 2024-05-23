PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars (Game 1)

DALLAS, TX – The Edmonton Oilers will go with the same lineup from their Game 7 victory over the Canucks when they open the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars tonight in Game 1 at American Airlines Center.
"It takes a lot to get to this point," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said following Thursday's optional morning skate.
"We're definitely excited for the opportunity and have a little bit more experience since we went through this two years ago. It didn't go the way we wanted, so we're hungry for it, but we're just excited to be in this position."
Nugent-Hopkins' 16 points through the first 12 games of the playoffs are a new playoff career-high for the Burnaby, BC product after coming off arguably two of the most impactful games for the longest-tenured Oilers, picking up the game-winning goal and adding an assist in Edmonton's Game 7 triumph over Vancouver to go with a goal and two assists in their Game 6 victory that helped keep their season alive.
"I think the more times you get into the playoffs, the more you just get used to playing at this time of year," he added. "And I think a couple of years ago, it feels like you play two rounds and it's a lot of hockey and a lot more hockey.
"But I don't think that's the feeling in this room. We have a lot more work left to be done, and we want to keep playing as long as we can."