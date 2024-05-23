PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars (Game 1)

Netminder Stuart Skinner will go head-to-head against Jake Oettinger after bouncing back for Edmonton in Games 6 & 7 of the Second Round, going 2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .907 save percentage to help the Oilers come back from a 3-2 deficit versus Vancouver and advance to the WCF for the second time in three years.

"I think Stu would have found his game whether we continued to play him or gave him that reset, so I'm not necessarily thinking that it's just a result of giving him a couple of days off for him to work in practice and think about how he'd been playing," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.

"He quite likely would have got to his high-level play no matter what we did. I'd seen it numerous times before in the regular season, and if there was a dip in his performance, he usually responded and played very well shortly after. The reason why I'm saying that is because, from my experience watching Stu through my time here with Edmonton, he's been pretty darn good. He's been a solid goaltender and an almost-elite goaltender."

In the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Skinner is 7-3 with a 2.87 GAA, .881 SV% and one shutout in 10 games and will be the last line of defence for the Oilers against a deep Dallas team that can attack with all four forward lines and has game-breakers in each position – perhaps none more than Oettinger, who's been excellent in these playoffs with an 8-5 record, 2.09 GAA, .918 SV% and two shutouts in 13 games.

"[Depth] is very important," Knoblauch said. "You look at Dallas's lineup and ultimately, they really have no weaknesses. They've got a lot of good hockey players and the chemistry seems to be working and it's important that everyone's contributing. Usually, you can look back at a series or a game and if you win or lose, your best players usually have to be your best players. But over a seven-game series and against a team like Dallas, you just can't rely on those guys, only the ones bringing it every night. You need everybody.

"I think we took some steps in that Vancouver series, especially our fourth line playing a lot of key minutes for us and key situations. Going into the series, we're going to need all four lines and all six defencemen playing really well for us."