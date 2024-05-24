 GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Stars 2 - 2OT (Game 1)

DALLAS, TX – Captain Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal 32 seconds into double overtime on Thursday night at American Airlines Center to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

McDavid had a glorious opportunity to end it with almost five minutes left in the first overtime that was denied by the outstretched paddle of Jake Oettinger after the Blue & Orange were left to kill off the captain's double minor for high-sticking against Matt Duchene just 17 seconds into the extra period.

Edmonton's penalty kill came up with the vital stop to improve to 4-for-4 on the night before McDavid made up for his error by redirecting Evan Bouchard's feed from along the half-boards inside the far post just over half a minute into double overtime to seal the Game 1 victory and a 1-0 series lead for the Blue & Orange.

Stuart Skinner was critical to Edmonton's success in Game 1 on Thursday after making several key saves en route to stopping 31 of 33 shots in the victory, extending his solid streak of results since Game 6 of the Second Round against Vancouver to three straight victories and 60 saves on 66 shots (.909 save percentage).

In addition to nabbing the game-winner, McDavid notched his 20th assist of the postseason on Hyman's league-leading 12th goal of the playoffs in the second period after Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring less than four minutes earlier on his ninth of the postseason that came just 58 seconds into the frame.

Tyler Seguin scored twice for Dallas – including the tying goal with 3:23 left in regulation – as the Stars benefitted from some puck luck to score their goals on Thursday despite registering 33 shots in the defeat.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Final will go down Saturday back at American Airlines Center in Dallas, with puck drop slated for 6:00 pm MT.