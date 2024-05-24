 GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Stars 2 - 2OT (Game 1)

McDavid notches the game-winner just 32 seconds into double overtime in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday to give the Oilers a 3-2 victory & the series lead over the Stars

Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars - Game One

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

DALLAS, TX – Captain Connor McDavid scored the game-winning goal 32 seconds into double overtime on Thursday night at American Airlines Center to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

McDavid had a glorious opportunity to end it with almost five minutes left in the first overtime that was denied by the outstretched paddle of Jake Oettinger after the Blue & Orange were left to kill off the captain's double minor for high-sticking against Matt Duchene just 17 seconds into the extra period.

Edmonton's penalty kill came up with the vital stop to improve to 4-for-4 on the night before McDavid made up for his error by redirecting Evan Bouchard's feed from along the half-boards inside the far post just over half a minute into double overtime to seal the Game 1 victory and a 1-0 series lead for the Blue & Orange.

Stuart Skinner was critical to Edmonton's success in Game 1 on Thursday after making several key saves en route to stopping 31 of 33 shots in the victory, extending his solid streak of results since Game 6 of the Second Round against Vancouver to three straight victories and 60 saves on 66 shots (.909 save percentage).

In addition to nabbing the game-winner, McDavid notched his 20th assist of the postseason on Hyman's league-leading 12th goal of the playoffs in the second period after Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring less than four minutes earlier on his ninth of the postseason that came just 58 seconds into the frame.

Tyler Seguin scored twice for Dallas – including the tying goal with 3:23 left in regulation – as the Stars benefitted from some puck luck to score their goals on Thursday despite registering 33 shots in the defeat.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Final will go down Saturday back at American Airlines Center in Dallas, with puck drop slated for 6:00 pm MT.

Connor talks to the media after scoring the double OT winner

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers were given an early confidence boost from Skinner when the netminder was drawn into making a big double stop in the game's first two minutes.

Skinner came up with the point-blank stop on a cherry-picked breakaway for Evgenii Dadonov after the puck beat Brett Kulak at the blueline before Jamie Benn had his follow-up attempt on the rebound stopped by the netminder to keep it scoreless early.

Edmonton's penalty kill was the next to earn a valuable stop by holding the Stars to only one shot on their first of two power plays in the first period, with the Oilers killing off the final 28 seconds of their second minor penalty that carried into the second to make it 16 straight kills for their shorthanded unit.

Zach Hyman got Edmonton's best chance in the opening 14 minutes by chipping a puck past the Dallas defender to start an odd-man rush where he stopped in the right circle and delivered a pass to the slot for Connor McDavid, but the captain had his effort stopped by the blocker of Oettinger.

Four minutes later, Foegele fought hard at the blueline to win a battle and push the puck past the Dallas defender for a breakaway, but the forward couldn't keep hold of his chance after it rolled off his stick when he tried to move it to his backhand and put it over Oettinger's right pad.

Skinner stood up Tyler Seguin on his open look in the right circle that came 23 seconds before the intermission to keep it scoreless through 20 minutes.

SECOND PERIOD

Edmonton ran out the remaining 28 seconds left on Dylan Holloway's holding penalty from the first period before Dallas found themselves picking the puck out of their own net before the opening minute of the middle frame was through.

The Oilers loaded up Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid together after the penalty expired and had the Stars hemmed in when the puck popped out to Brett Kulak for a chance on goal from the top of the circles. Esa Lindell blocked Kulak's shot, leading to the puck falling right to Draisaitl in the right circle for the German to drop to one knee and deliver over the left pad of Jake Oettinger for the opening goal of Game 1 just 58 seconds into the frame.

Draisaitl opens the scoring in the Western Conference Final

Draisaitl's ninth goal extended his point streak to 13 games (9G, 16A) to begin the playoffs, joining Bryan Trottier, Bobby Orr, Mark Messier and Nathan MacKinnon) as one of only five players in NHL history to start a postseason with a point in 13 straight games.

The goal was the 40th post-season tally of his career, making him the seventh player in NHL history to reach that mark in 62 or fewer postseason games.

Edmonton doubled their lead less than four minutes later when Hyman showed dogged determination to win the puck back after a failed odd-man rush with McDavid, as the League's leading playoff goalscorer earned himself an unassisted marker for his 12th of the postseason and a 2-0 Oilers lead less than five minutes into the second.

Skinner made a terrific save on Lindell's look between the circles before the Oilers were sprung on an odd-man rush that the stick of Chris Tanev would break up, but Hyman wouldn't take no for an answer, getting the puck back on his stick before he outmuscled their top defensive pairing and forced a backhand through Oettinger's five-hole.

With an assist as well on Edmonton's first goal, Hyman now has fourmulti-point games in the 2024 playoffs and 13 over his career.

Hyman battles his way to his NHL-leading 12th of the playoffs

But Dallas answered back only 1:54 later when Kulak fanned on an attempted breakout pass to produce a one-on-one for Benn against Skinner. After the Stars' captain rounded the Oilers' netminder, the puck was backhanded into the crease where Seguin found the puck first while jostling with Kulak and pushed it over the line to get Dallas on the board with over 13 minutes to go in the middle frame.

Before the 11-minute mark, Edmonton would come inches away from finding that all-important third goal when Bouchard intercepted an attempted clearance in the Dallas zone and set up Mattias Ekholm for the Swede to strike the crossbar with his one-timer, keeping the Blue & Orange's margin at a slim one-goal lead.

The Oilers penalty kill made it 17 straight kills by stopping the Stars for the third time on Evan Bouchard's slashing penalty against Sam Steel near the midway mark of the period, while Edmonton's only power play on a too-many-men call in the final two minutes didn't produce many good offensive opportunities.

The Oilers led 2-1 through 40 minutes after scoring twice and outshooting the Stars 14-10 in the middle frame.

Watch the recap of the Oilers double OT win in Game 1 vs. Dallas

THIRD PERIOD

The Oilers couldn't find their third goal before the Stars levelled the game with 3:23 on the clock in regulation off an unfortunate bounce that fell onto the stick of Seguin to score his second goal of the game.

Forward Jason Robertson turned and fired a low shot toward goal from the right face-off dot that struck the skate of Darnell Nurse before it popped out to Seguin at the back post for an easy finish that made it 2-2 with less than four minutes to go.

Right off the ensuing faceoff, a flipped puck through the neutral zone bounced kindly for Holloway to get a breakaway and the chance to restore Edmonton's lead almost immediately, but the forward's fast move to his forehand was thwarted by the right skate of Oettinger, who made a massive save to prevent the Oilers from retaking their advantage before overtime.

Mattias speaks to the media following Thursday's OT victory

OVERTIME

McDavid played a part in almost every major development over the 20:32 of sudden death in Game 1 that was played over two overtime periods, with the Oilers captain experiencing almost every emotion imaginable on his way to scoring the game-winner 32 seconds into double overtime.

It wasn't even five seconds off the opening faceoff of overtime when McDavid got his stick up into the face of Matt Duchene for a double-minor for high-sticking that wasn't originally called by the officials before the linesman consulted with his counterparts to call the Oilers captain for a four-minute penalty.

The Oilers' penalty kill was up to the challenge just like they have been all playoffs, getting the stop to push their perfect streak to 18 straight kills and six consecutive double minors killed off dating back to the regular season.

McDavid was central to the action once again as overtime approached the final five minutes when he was unmarked in front and rounded Oettinger for a wide-open net, but the captain held onto the puck for half a second too long to allow Oettinger to come across with the paddle of his stick and make a miraculous save to the stunned belief of both McDavid and the Oilers' bench.

Game 1 would go to double overtime, where McDavid needed only 32 seconds to make up for his transgression in the first overtime period.

The Oilers took the opening game of the Western Conference Final after Bouchard fired a pass to a wide-open McDavid in front from the half-boards that the captain calmly one-touched inside the far post beyond Oettinger to snatch the victory for the Oilers in Game 1 with a 3-2 victory.

McDavid redirects Bouchard's pass for the double OT winner

