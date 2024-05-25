LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Stars (Game 2)

The Edmonton Oilers look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday at American Airlines Center.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 6:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

The Oilers step into Game 2 looking to take a 2-0 lead in the WCF

SECOND PERIOD

18:47: Wyatt Johnston beats Skinner but not the post in a near-miss for the Stars early in the second period.

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Tied at 1-1 after one period. Skinner makes a lucky stop on Stankoven in the last few seconds after he misread the pass, but it's all square through 20 minutes after the Oilers outshot the Stars 16-5.

2:51: Skinner shows his sharpness with his third save by stopping a one-timer from Tyler Seguin that was delivered from across the slot from Jason Robertson.

6:24: McLeod can't stuff it in on the rebound after Oettinger was unable to cover the puck. Edmonton is leading in shots 13-2 in the first period.

9:10: Esa Lindell catches Evan Bouchard with a high stick after the puck left the corner. The Oilers go to their first power play after only getting one chance in Game 1, which they didn't convert.

10:19: Oettinger makes two toe saves to keep things tied – first on Zach Hyman's turn-around backhander before Evan Bouchard had his fanned shot stopped by the right toe of the Dallas netminder.

11:43: Evander Kane can't believe he didn't put away a back-door chance after Dylan Holloway tipped it into his path off the zone entry by Edmonton's second line.

15:37: CONNOR BROWN BRINGS US LEVEL! Less than a minute after Dallas took the lead, Brown tried to feed Cody Ceci on a two-on-two rush chance that's deflected on goal before the rebound popped back out to Brown to walk in and slide his first of the playoffs five-hole under Jake Oettinger. 1-1.

Brown buries the rebound on a Ceci shot to even the score at 1-1

16:21: The Stars' captain fires and scores. Jamie Benn beats the chipping Cocy Ceci to create a two-on-one that he takes himself and finishes over the right pad of Skinner. 1-0 Stars.

20:00: GAME ON!

20:00: The first period of Game 1 is coming up. Adam Henrique looks to be out of the lineup for the Oilers tonight after not taking line rushes in warmups.

LINEUP

Oilers

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Holloway
Foegele - McLeod - Ryan
Janmark - Carrick - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Kulak - Ceci

Skinner

