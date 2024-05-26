GAME RECAP: Stars 3, Oilers 1 (Game 2)

DALLAS, TX – The Stars secured a split of the first two games of the Western Conference Final with the Oilers after evening the series at one game apiece on Saturday night with a 3-1 victory in Game 2 at American Airlines Center.

"It would've been nice to come out of here up 2-0, but Dallas had a lot to say about that," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I thought the story tonight was the play of the two goaltenders. We only got one goal, but with the chances we had and the chances they had, it could've been a very high-scoring game."

"I think we could've come out of here with two wins, but obviously, it's just one."

Connor Brown tied the score in the opening period with his first goal of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs just 44 seconds after Jamie Benn opened the scoring for Dallas, but after both teams waged a scoreless second frame, the Stars got the go-ahead goal 3:41 into the final stanza on a deflection delivered off the stick of forward Mason Marchment before they were able it down defensively the rest of the way by getting sticks into passing lanes and blocking shots.

The Stars finished the night with a 22-9 advantage in blocks and 31-20 in hits despite Edmonton holding the slight advantage in shots 29-25.

Defenceman Cody Ceci and forward Warren Foegele recorded an assist each in the defeat, while netminder Stuart Skinner had his three-game win streak in the playoffs snapped after making 22 saves. Dallas' final goal was an empty-netter from defenceman Esa Lindell with just over two minutes left in the third period.

Leon Draisaitl had his 13-game point streak to begin the playoffs come to an end, falling one short of tying Mark Messier's franchise record.

Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 28-of-29 shots to backstop the Stars to victory in front of their fans, but the Oilers have home-ice advantage now in a series that's become a best-of-five as we head to Oil Country for Game 3 at Rogers Place on Monday at 6:30 pm MT.