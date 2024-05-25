PROJECTED LINEUP: Henrique a game-time decision for Game 2 against Dallas

Adam Henrique will be a game-time decision along with Stars' centre Roope Hintz for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas

By Jamie Umbach
DALLAS, TX – The Edmonton Oilers will make a late call on the status of forward Adam Henrique in the lead-up to Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

“Adam is a game-time decision,” said Head Coach Kris Knoblauch. “He'll be taking warmup and then we'll decide from there.”

Edmonton’s trade-deadline acquisition has been limited to only 11:38 of ice time since the start of the Second Round against the Canucks as he’s battled his way back from injury, with Head Coach Kris Knoblauch saying on Friday that Henrique is close to 100 percent and that he could’ve been in the lineup had the coaching staff thought it necessary for him to suit up.

Leon Draisaitl acknowledged pre-game that the Oilers will be getting an experienced, versatile and cerebral player back into their lineup when the 34-year-old is able to go. Henrique has a goal and an assist in six games this post-season, with both points coming in Game 1 of their opening-round series against LA.

“A lot of experience,” Draisaitl said. “A very smart hockey player; really a guy that you can put in any position in our lineup and he'll be adding a lot. We're looking forward to getting him back.”

For the Stars, Head Coach Pete DeBoer said that first-line centre Roope Hintz is a possibility for Game 2 tonight after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury.

The Finnish forward has two goals and four assists in 11 games for Dallas during the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs and is a major driver in all areas of the ice for the Stars – offence, defence, power play and penalty kill – when he's healthy and available, which hasn't always been the case during his career.

"He drives the game," centre Wyatt Johnston said. "He's awesome, so yeah, it would be great if he's in the lineup tonight. But if not, other guys need to step up."

Leon speaks as the team prepares for Game 2 tonight in Dallas

Other than the one potential change, the Oilers are not expected to make any other lineup changes following their 3-2 double-overtime victory over the Stars in Game 1 on Thursday.

The winner of Game 1 in a best-of-seven series before the Stanley Cup Final has an all-time series record of 112-53 (.679), with the Oilers holding a 32-20 record in franchise history after winning the opening game of a series (.615) following their double OT victory two nights ago off the stick of Connor McDavid.

Dallas’ defeat was their seventh straight in the opening game dating back to the Stanley Cup Final in the bubble during the COVID-impacted 2019-20 NHL season.

“Game 1 is always an important game,” said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. “We've been on the other side of it many times and we understand that these guys have, too. It's obviously a race to four, so you get one out of the way. It doesn't mean that it's going to be easy for the next three, but we understand that these guys have pushed back in their first two series. We have to be prepared for that.

“We need to have our own energy and our own pushback to start, but of course, anytime you can get a win at this point is important.”

Ryan speaks from the American Airlines Center ahead of Game 2

Dallas holds a 4-2 record in their last six Game 2s and will be coming out with urgency to try and keep themselves from falling to a 2-0 deficit heading back to Oil Country for Games 3 & 4 of the series next week.

Edmonton realizes the importance of matching that intensity after putting only three shots on goal in the first period on Thursday, knowing it'll take another connected effort defensively to limit their rush chances and keep Stuart Skinner from having to make more than the 31 saves he had to make in their opening victory.

"I think it's really important that we don't take a step back at all," Knoblauch said. "We know Dallas will continue to get stronger throughout the series. We've seen it so far in the playoffs with them falling behind and winning their series. And for us, we can't get distracted or feel comfortable at all because when you're playing against a good team, for as well as we played last night it was just good enough to win that game."

"For us to take a step back, that won't be good enough. We have to make sure we are playing our best."

Skinner will start for the Oilers and is 3-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .923 save percentage since returning to the crease in Game 6 of the Second Round against Vancouver, proving to himself he can learn and adapt from the adversity he's experienced in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"I think that's exactly it," he said. "Sometimes, it's easy to talk about it – especially when things are going well – but when things get a little bit rough and tough, it can really show you who you truly are. It wasn't easy by any means, but I think being able to battle, fight and show my strength and perseverance is huge. Not only for myself, but the team as well."

