PROJECTED LINEUP: Henrique a game-time decision for Game 2 against Dallas

DALLAS, TX – The Edmonton Oilers will make a late call on the status of forward Adam Henrique in the lead-up to Game 2 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars on Saturday night at American Airlines Center.

“Adam is a game-time decision,” said Head Coach Kris Knoblauch. “He'll be taking warmup and then we'll decide from there.”

Edmonton’s trade-deadline acquisition has been limited to only 11:38 of ice time since the start of the Second Round against the Canucks as he’s battled his way back from injury, with Head Coach Kris Knoblauch saying on Friday that Henrique is close to 100 percent and that he could’ve been in the lineup had the coaching staff thought it necessary for him to suit up.

Leon Draisaitl acknowledged pre-game that the Oilers will be getting an experienced, versatile and cerebral player back into their lineup when the 34-year-old is able to go. Henrique has a goal and an assist in six games this post-season, with both points coming in Game 1 of their opening-round series against LA.

“A lot of experience,” Draisaitl said. “A very smart hockey player; really a guy that you can put in any position in our lineup and he'll be adding a lot. We're looking forward to getting him back.”

For the Stars, Head Coach Pete DeBoer said that first-line centre Roope Hintz is a possibility for Game 2 tonight after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury.

The Finnish forward has two goals and four assists in 11 games for Dallas during the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs and is a major driver in all areas of the ice for the Stars – offence, defence, power play and penalty kill – when he's healthy and available, which hasn't always been the case during his career.

"He drives the game," centre Wyatt Johnston said. "He's awesome, so yeah, it would be great if he's in the lineup tonight. But if not, other guys need to step up."