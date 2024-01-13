LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canadiens

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show after Saturday's game between the Oilers and Canadiens

GettyImages-1923331934
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers look to set a new franchise record with their 10th straight victory on Hockey Night in Canada against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. Defencemen Phil Kemp will make his NHL Debut.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 5:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Follow along with our in-game updates and tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following tonight's game and unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

The Oilers eye a record 10th straight win on McDavid's birthday

SECOND PERIOD

16:33: Evan Bouchard RATTLES the right post on a clear-cut slap shot!

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Montreal leads 1-0 after 20 minutes. Cole Caufield has the lone goal of the night on the power play. Edmonton holds a slim 9-6 advantage in shots.

13:18: The Oilers are making headway into this game with a good offensive shift from the top line, where Sam Montembault was forced into a good save on McDavid. Adam Erne and David Savard throw a few crosschecks the next shift to get the physical heat rising.

18:17: Goal for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield rips one past a sprawled-out Stuart Skinner on the power play to get the home team on the board early. It's Caufield's first first-period goal this year.

1-0 Montreal.

20:00: GAME ON IN MONTREAL!

20:00: The first period of tonight's game at the Bell Centre will begin at 5:07 p.m. MT.

Defenceman Phil Kemp will make his NHL debut when the Oilers go with 11 forwards and seven defencemen due to Ryan McLeod's omittance from the lineup due to illness. The 24-year-old has five assists in 26 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors this season.

Tonight, captain Connor McDavid turns 27 years old while currently rising a nine-game points streak with five goals and 10 assists.

Connor talks to the media in Montreal on his 27th birthday

OILERS LINEUP

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Foegele
Janmark - Ryan - Brown
Erne - Hamblin
Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais
Kemp

Skinner
Pickard

Scratches: Gagner, McLeod (illness)

News Feed

RELEASE: Draisaitl added to NHL All-Star roster

RELEASE: Draisaitl added to NHL All-Star roster
BLOG: Oilers look to make history on McDavid's birthday

BLOG: Oilers look to make history on McDavid's birthday
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canadiens (01.13.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canadiens
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canadiens (01.13.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canadiens
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Red Wings 2 (OT) (01.11.24)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Red Wings 2 (OT)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Red Wings (01.11.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Red Wings
BLOG: Oilers aware of Red Wings weapons

BLOG: Oilers aware of Red Wings weapons
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Red Wings (01.11.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Red Wings
PREVIEW: Oilers at Red Wings (01.10.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Red Wings
FUTURE WATCH: Lavoie named to AHL All-Star Classic

FUTURE WATCH: Lavoie named to AHL All-Star Classic
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Blackhawks 1 (01.09.24)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Blackhawks 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blackhawks (01.09.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blackhawks
RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports ALS Super Fund

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports ALS Super Fund
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blackhawks (01.09.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blackhawks
PREVIEW: Oilers at Blackhawks (01.08.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blackhawks
RELEASE: Kemp recalled from Bakersfield

RELEASE: Kemp recalled from Bakersfield
GENE'S BLOG: Playoff Position

GENE'S BLOG: Playoff Position
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Senators 1 (01.06.24)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Senators 1