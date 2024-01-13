LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canadiens

SECOND PERIOD

16:33: Evan Bouchard RATTLES the right post on a clear-cut slap shot!

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Montreal leads 1-0 after 20 minutes. Cole Caufield has the lone goal of the night on the power play. Edmonton holds a slim 9-6 advantage in shots.

13:18: The Oilers are making headway into this game with a good offensive shift from the top line, where Sam Montembault was forced into a good save on McDavid. Adam Erne and David Savard throw a few crosschecks the next shift to get the physical heat rising.

18:17: Goal for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield rips one past a sprawled-out Stuart Skinner on the power play to get the home team on the board early. It's Caufield's first first-period goal this year.

1-0 Montreal.

20:00: GAME ON IN MONTREAL!

20:00: The first period of tonight's game at the Bell Centre will begin at 5:07 p.m. MT.

Defenceman Phil Kemp will make his NHL debut when the Oilers go with 11 forwards and seven defencemen due to Ryan McLeod's omittance from the lineup due to illness. The 24-year-old has five assists in 26 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors this season.

Tonight, captain Connor McDavid turns 27 years old while currently rising a nine-game points streak with five goals and 10 assists.