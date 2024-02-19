GENE'S BLOG: S-Evan Bouchard

As if the numbers I just wrote weren't enough for an article on the Oilers blueliner, my focus was actually on family since today is Family Day in Canada. A statutory holiday is observed in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick. In Manitoba, it's Louis Riel Day, Heritage Day in Nova Scotia and Islander Day in Prince Edward Island.

The purpose of the day is to promote family values and provide people with a break from their daily routines to spend time with loved ones. The background on Family Day is that it was started in Alberta by then Premier Don Getty. He felt it was important for Albertans to spend time with their families and this holiday would emphasize the importance of family values. On the advice of the Premier, the holiday was proclaimed by Lieutenant Governor Helen Hunley for the third Monday of every February.

I chatted with Evan after the skate, and it was a great one-on-one conversation. I had spoken to him after being a star against the Stars. That was professional. This conversation was personal.

Evan, just so you know, is as nice a kid as you will meet. Kind, polite and friendly. I knew Evan had three brothers (pictured below). Their names are Adam, Marc and Ryan. Funny thing, when I asked their ages, he said Adam was a 96, Marc a 98 and Ryan an 01. Instead of an age it's a birth year as they do it in hockey when it comes to your draft year. By the way, Evan is a 99 so he is the second youngest between Marc and Ryan.

"It was great having four boys. You always had someone to play with for road hockey or mini sticks," Bouchard said. "It was always competitive, and the game would finish with someone crying."