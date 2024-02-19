GENE'S BLOG: S-Evan Bouchard

As you read the title for this week's blog you might be thinking, "Has Gene spent too much time in the sun?" The answer to that would be yes. I spent much of Sunday in Tempe, Arizona at the pool working on Monday's broadcast and this blog.
The premise of this article came after Sunday morning's team practice. I wanted to talk to the Edmonton Oilers defenceman about his season. In case you missed it, he scored another OT game-winner (like he did in Montreal) and added an earlier goal to provide two of the four Oilers tallies in Saturday's victory over the Dallas Stars.
In the process, he added to his career high points total which stands at 50 (tied for fifth amongst NHL defencemen) and his 14 goals this season are two more than his previous high and tied for second in the league. The blueliner is evolving into exactly what Edmonton envisioned when they drafted him 10th overall in 2018.