GAME RECAP: Sabres 5, Oilers 1

BUFFALO, NY – The Sabres showed their cutting edge.

Led by their NHL rookies, the Buffalo Sabres struck down the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 at KeyBank Center on Monday night, utilizing forward Noah Ostlund's first-career multi-goal game and goaltender Colten Ellis's 29-save performance to give the Eastern Conference's last-place team two valuable points.

After Ostlund opened the scoring on the power play with 57 seconds remaining in the first period, Jack Roslovic equalized for the Oilers by extending his point streak to five with his seventh goal of the campaign 4:29 into the middle frame, but the Sabres answered back with two goals in 1:02 to take a 3-1 lead.

During the third, the Oilers couldn't manage the puck effectively before Ostlund made it a three-goal advantage for Buffalo by netting his second of the night inside the eight-minute mark of the period, before Tage Thompson added an empty-netter to make it a 5-1 final with 2:23 remaining in regulation.

"I thought we got off to a pretty good start," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "There were good chances and energy, and then after their power-play goal, we let up a little bit just with confidence or motion. We didn't have the same jump as we had starting the game. After that, I thought Buffalo played with that emotion, that speed, and was the better team in the second half of the game."

The defeat marked Edmonton's fourth loss over its last six trips to Buffalo, dropping the club's overall record to 9-8-4 this season.

"It's hard to say right now, so we'd better figure out how to win games as soon as possible, because we're not happy with what's going on right now," Vasily Podkolzin said. "They did a good job. They played simply because of how they scored their goals, so there's not much to say here."

The Oilers will be back in action on Wednesday to begin a back-to-back with the first leg at Capital One Arena against the Washington Capitals.

"It's just another game, so we've got to be ready to play against Washington," Podkolzin added. "Not much to say, but we'd better figure it out as soon as possible."