GAME RECAP: Sabres 3, Oilers 2

FIRST PERIOD

It was a cruel scoreline through 20 minutes at KeyBank Center for the Oilers on Monday night considering the amount of high-quality chances they had to try and break the deadlock, but it was the Sabres who'd capitalized on a lucky break to take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Winger Connor Brown had two back-hand chances around the blue paint of goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen early saw his second effort off his own rebound hit the post against a wide-open Buffalo net. Less than a minute later, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins struck iron from the right side of the crease as the Sabres were able to escape two early opportunities from the Oilers to open the scoring in the opening four minutes of play.

The Oilers were lucky to avoid a double-minor for high-sticking to Adam Henrique soon after when a review by the officials determined the Sabres player was caught up high by the stick of his own teammate, avoiding any sort of lengthy penalty kill for Edmonton.

Leon Draisaitl had a break-away opportunity to his point streak to a career-high 15 games when Luukkonen blockered away his attempt with 7:21 left in the frame. Less than a minute later, that save would prove vital after a mistake from Stuart Skinner at the other end would put the Sabres into the lead despite them being on the back foot for most of the period.

The Oilers weren't managing the puck as well as they did in the first half of the period when a turnover in the offensive zone led to the Sabres scoring the opener at the other end, seeing Tage Thompson shot mishandled by Stuart Skinner before he put away his own rebound for an unassisted goal.

Defenceman Darnell Nurse was close to getting it back for the Oilers before the intermission by striking the crossbar with a wide-open look from the top of the circles with less than 20 seconds remaining.