GAME RECAP: Sabres 3, Oilers 2

BUFFALO, NY – Forward Tage Thompson scored two goals, while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves for the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night to hand the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 defeat at KeyBank Center in the opening game of their four-game road trip.
Leon Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers to extend his point streak to a career-best 15 games, totalling 11 goals and 11 assists. The German forward assisted goals from Darnell Nurse and Evan Bouchard in the second period and now has 97 points (46G, 51A) in 64 games this campaign.
Evan Bouchard also extended his point streak to six games (3G, 3A) in the loss, which dropped Edmonton's record this season to 37-23-4 overall.
Connor McDavid and Troy Stecher each added assists, and goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 20 of 23 shots in defeat.
The Oilers will try to get back in the win column in the first of back-to-back games on Thursday night at Prudential Center against the New Jersey Devils.