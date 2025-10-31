GAME RECAP: Rangers 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Not the finish we'd hoped for.

Defenceman Darnell Nurse scored twice and winger Matt Savoie notched his first-career NHL goal, but the New York Rangers were able to erase a two-goal deficit in the third period before J.T. Miller scored the winner in overtime on Thursday in a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

Nurse responded for the Oilers just 1:07 after Jonny Brodzinski gave the Rangers the lead in the first period before being awarded his second goal of the contest off an official review midway through the middle frame, making it 3-1 after Savoie was credited with his first NHL goal on the power play.

During the final frame, the Rangers rallied back with tallies from defenceman Braden Schneider and forward Taylor Raddysh 3:36 apart, before their penalty kill earned a crucial stop late in regulation and early in overtime to enable captain J.T. Miller to cap the comeback less than three minutes into sudden death.

The Oilers fall to 5-4-3 on the season and will wrap up their three-game homestand on Saturday when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place.